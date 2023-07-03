How To Evolve Spritzee Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO continues to captivate players worldwide, offering a delightful mix of adventure and nostalgia. Spritzee, the adorable Fairy-type Pokemon, has found its way into the game, becoming a fan favorite for many trainers. Evolving Spritzee is an exciting process, but it requires specific steps and a bit of strategy. In this guide, we’ll take you through the process of evolving Spritzee in Pokemon GO.

Catching Spritzee Before you can even think about evolving Spritzee, you need to catch one first. Spritzee is a Fairy-type Pokemon, which means it can appear in various habitats, including parks, forests, and residential areas. However, its appearance can be quite rare, so keep an eye out for it on your adventures.

Acquire Spritzee Candy

In Pokemon GO, evolution typically requires a specific type of candy associated with each species. Spritzee is no different, and you’ll need Spritzee Candy to evolve it. There are two main ways to obtain Spritzee Candy:

Catch Spritzee: Each time you catch a Spritzee, you will receive three Spritzee Candy. So, the more Spritzee you catch, the more candy you’ll accumulate. Transfer Spritzee: If you catch multiple Spritzee and end up with duplicates or weaker ones, you can transfer them to Professor Willow. Transferring a Pokemon grants you one additional candy for that species, helping you build up your Spritzee Candy reserves.

Walking with Spritzee as Your Buddy In Pokemon GO, you can assign a Pokemon as your buddy, and walking certain distances with it will reward you with candy for that specific species. To do this:

Access your Pokemon menu by tapping the Poke Ball at the bottom of your screen. Navigate to the ‘Buddy’ tab. Select Spritzee as your buddy. Start walking! The distance required to earn one Spritzee Candy is 3 kilometers.

By walking with Spritzee as your buddy, you can efficiently accumulate Spritzee Candy and hasten the evolution process.

Evolving Spritzee

Once you’ve gathered enough Spritzee Candy, it’s time to evolve your Spritzee into its next form, Aromatisse. To do this:

Open your Pokemon menu and find Spritzee. Tap on Spritzee to access its details page. Locate and tap the “Evolve” button at the bottom of the screen.

Keep in mind that evolving Spritzee will require 50 Spritzee Candy. Make sure you have enough before initiating the evolution to avoid disappointment.

Utilize Evolutionary Items (If Applicable) As of my knowledge cutoff date in September 2021, evolving Spritzee into Aromatisse in Pokemon GO doesn’t require any special evolutionary items. However, Niantic, the developers of Pokemon GO, often introduce updates and events that can change game mechanics. Therefore, it’s essential to stay up-to-date with the latest news and in-game announcements to ensure you have all the information you need for evolving Spritzee.

Powering Up Your Aromatisse

You’ve successfully evolved Spritzee into Aromatisse. However, the journey doesn’t end there. Now, it’s time to train and power up your new Aromatisse to make it a formidable addition to your Pokemon GO team.

By using Stardust and Aromatisse Candy, you can increase Aromatisse’s CP (Combat Points) and level, making it stronger in battles and Gym interactions. Keep in mind that powering up your Pokemon consumes both Stardust and species-specific Candy, so use them wisely and consider your overall strategy.

In conclusion, evolving Spritzee into Aromatisse in Pokemon GO requires patience, dedication, and a bit of luck in finding Spritzee and accumulating Spritzee Candy. By catching Spritzee, transferring duplicates, walking with Spritzee as your buddy, and gathering the necessary candy, you can take the adorable Spritzee and transform it into the enchanting Aromatisse. So, get out there, explore, and embark on this magical evolution journey with Spritzee in Pokemon GO.

