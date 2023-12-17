With the release of the highly anticipated Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers are in for a treat as they explore the vast Paldea region, encountering new and familiar Pokemon alike. One intriguing duo that has caught the attention of many trainers is Toedscool and Toedscruel, resembling the jellyfish counterparts of Tentacool and Tentacruel from Generation I. Despite their visual similarities, these new Pokemon bring a fresh twist to the Pokemon world.

Unlike their ocean-dwelling relatives, Toedscool and Toedscruel have chosen the serene life of the forest, preferring to stay away from the hustle and bustle of human civilization. Navigating the expansive world of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, however, can be a challenge when trying to locate these elusive creatures. Fear not, as this guide aims to unravel the mystery and guide you on how to obtain Toedscool and its evolved form, Toedscruel.

Toedscool, the initial stage in this evolutionary line, can be discovered in various regions across the map of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Trainers need to keep an eye out, as Toedscool is known for its swift movements, making it easy to startle before noticing its presence. In the diverse landscape of the Paldea region, Toedscool can be found in the following areas:

South Province (Areas Two through Five)

East Province (Areas One through Three)

West Province (Areas Two and Three)

North Province (Areas One and Two)

Tagtree Thicket

Northern Casseroya Lake

For a higher chance of encountering Toedscool, consider exploring the Casseroya Lake habitat, where many trainers have reported spotting these Pokemon in abundance. Should Toedscool be suspected in the vicinity, utilize the new stealth feature inherited from Legends: Arceus. A simple press of the “B” button allows trainers to crouch, approach Toedscool slowly, and initiate a battle with a party member using the “ZR” trigger.

To evolve Toedscool into Toedscruel in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers have two options. They can either evolve their Toedscool or venture to the far northwest region of Paldea, where Toedscruel can be found north of Casseroya Lake. If the latter option seems inconvenient, evolving Toedscool at level 30 is a viable alternative.

Evolving a Pokemon to such a level might seem challenging for new players, but fear not, as there are various efficient methods. Trainers can make use of EXP Candies obtained from Tera Raids or opt for the traditional route: evolving through wild battles. Given Toedscool’s Grass and Ground typing, it excels against Fire, Rock, and Electric-type Pokemon in the Eastern Province, just outside Mesagoza. While the process might be a bit tedious, it offers a great way to accumulate materials for Technical Machines.

Now, let’s delve into a comparison of the base stats between Toedscool and its evolved form, Toedscruel, to showcase the stat changes after reaching level 30:

Toedscool:

HP: 40

Attack: 40

Special Attack: 50

Defense: 35

Special Defense: 100

Speed: 70

Sub-total: 335

Toedscruel:

HP: 80

Attack: 70

Special Attack: 80

Defense: 65

Special Defense: 120

Speed: 100

Sub-total: 515

A notable difference lies in the special defense and speed stats for both Toedscool and Toedscruel. Toedscruel, boasting impressive stats across the board, clearly outshines its pre-evolved form, providing trainers with a Pokemon capable of taking on much stronger opponents.

These forest-dwelling creatures, reminiscent of Tentacool and Tentacruel from Generation I, bring a unique twist to the Pokemon universe. Trainers face the challenge of locating Toedscool in diverse regions, with reports suggesting a concentration near Casseroya Lake. Utilizing the new stealth feature enhances the chances of encountering Toedscool without startling it. For Toedscruel, trainers can opt for evolution at level 30 or venture to the far northwest of Paldea.