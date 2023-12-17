Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC has introduced a plethora of new content to the eagerly awaited Gen 9 games. Among the returning favorites is the Fairy-type Milcery, accompanied by its evolved form, Alcremie. This guide will help you navigate through the process of capturing Milcery and mastering its unique evolution into Alcremie, along with the various delightful forms it can take.

Finding Milcery in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk:

To begin your journey toward obtaining Milcery, head to the Polar Biome within the Blueberry Academy’s Terarium, featured in the Indigo Disk DLC. The snowy and icy terrain of this biome serves as Milcery’s habitat, with the Pokemon typically spawning at levels 60 to 70. Despite its creamy, pudding-like appearance, Milcery is a Fairy-type Pokemon, making it susceptible to Poison and Steel-type moves. Ensure a smooth capture by bringing along Pokemon such as Gholdengo, Lucario, Salazzle, or Toxicroak.

Evolving Milcery into Alcremie in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet:

Evolving Milcery into Alcremie requires a unique method reminiscent of Pokemon Sword & Shield. In Scarlet & Violet, this process involves spinning your Trainer around while holding specific Sweet items. Milcery can evolve with the following Sweet items:

Love Sweet

Strawberry Sweet

Berry Sweet

Clover Sweet

Star Sweet

Ribbon Sweet

Flower Sweet

Execute the evolution by rotating the left stick rapidly, causing your Pokemon trainer to engage in a spinning animation. Hold this animation for five seconds or more to trigger Milcery’s evolution into Alcremie.

All Alcremie Forms in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk:

Unlocking the various forms of Alcremie in Gen 9 is no simple task, as each form has distinct parameters for triggering its appearance during evolution. The Sweet Held Item affects the decorations on Alcremie’s head, while the duration of the spin, its direction, and the time of day impact Alcremie’s coloration. Here are the different forms Alcremie can take:

Spin during the day:

Vanilla Cream: Spin clockwise for less than five seconds

Ruby Cream: Spin counter-clockwise for less than five seconds

Caramel Swirl: Spin clockwise for more than five seconds

Ruby Swirl: Spin counter-clockwise for more than five seconds

Spin in the afternoon:

Rainbow Swirl: Spin for more than 10 seconds (at 7 PM/Dusk/Sunset)

Spin at night:

Matcha Cream: Spin clockwise for less than five seconds

Salted Cream: Spin counter-clockwise for less than five seconds

Lemon Cream: Spin clockwise for more than five seconds

Mint Cream: Spin counter-clockwise for more than five seconds

Where to Find Milcery in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk:

Milcery can primarily be found in the Polar Biome within the Blueberry Academy Terarium. Trainers need not expand the Polar Biome’s habitat to encounter this Fairy-type Pokemon. Additionally, a holiday Mass Outbreak celebration in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet runs until Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 5:59 PM CST. During this event, Milcery can be found abundantly throughout the Terarium.

Where to Find Alcremie in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk:

For trainers seeking to skip the intricate evolution method, Alcremie cannot be encountered in the wild. However, trainers can discover Sweets among the Item Balls scattered around the Terarium. The challenge lies in evolving Alcremie, which requires obtaining one of these Sweets to trigger its transformation.

Capturing and evolving Milcery into Alcremie in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC is an exciting adventure filled with unique challenges and even some pleasant surprises. From the frosty landscapes of the Polar Biome to the whimsical spinning dance that brings about evolution, trainers are in for a sweet treat. Remember the specific Sweet items, spinning parameters, and the enchanting forms Alcremie can take on during this charming evolution process.