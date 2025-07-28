Zorua, the mischievous Dark-type Pokémon known for its illusion abilities, has captured the hearts of trainers since its debut. Whether you’re playing Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, or Pokémon Go, evolving Zorua into its powerful evolution, Zoroark, is a rewarding experience. But how exactly do you make this tricky fox reach its full potential? This guide covers everything you need to know about evolving Zorua in different games, along with tips to make the process smoother.

Zorua is a small, fox-like Pokémon with a knack for disguise. It can transform into other Pokémon—or even people—to confuse opponents. This ability, called Illusion, makes it a unique and strategic addition to any team. However, Zorua isn’t just about tricks; it has solid offensive stats, particularly in Special Attack, making its evolution, Zoroark, a formidable battler.

There are two main forms of Zorua:

Unovan Zorua : The original Dark-type from Generation V.

Hisuian Zorua : A Normal/Ghost-type variant introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus , with a haunting backstory tied to resentment and lost souls.

Both forms evolve into their respective Zoroark versions, but the methods differ slightly depending on the game.

How to Evolve Zorua in Main Series Games

1. Leveling Up (Unovan Zorua)

In most mainline Pokémon games, including Scarlet & Violet, Zorua evolves into Zoroark simply by reaching Level 30. No special items or conditions are needed—just keep battling and gaining experience. Here’s how to speed up the process:

Use EXP Candies : These items, earned from Tera Raids, give instant EXP boosts.

Battle Wild Pokémon : Grinding in high-level areas helps Zorua level up faster.

Give it the Lucky Egg : This held item increases EXP gain by 50%.

Once Zorua hits Level 30, it will automatically evolve into Zoroark, gaining stronger stats and retaining its Illusion ability.

2. Hisuian Zorua Evolution (Legends: Arceus)

Hisuian Zorua follows the same evolution method—Level 30—but finding it is trickier. Unlike its Unovan counterpart, Hisuian Zorua is exclusive to Pokémon Legends: Arceus and can only be found in the Bonechill Wastes of the Alabaster Icelands.

Since Legends: Arceus doesn’t have traditional battles, you’ll need to:

Use EXP items like Rare Candies.

Complete Research Tasks to earn extra EXP.

Engage in battles with wild Pokémon when possible.

Once evolved, Hisuian Zoroark becomes a unique Normal/Ghost-type, immune to both Fighting and Ghost moves—a fantastic defensive combo.

How to Evolve Zorua in Pokémon Go

Zorua’s evolution in Pokémon Go is straightforward but requires some effort:

Catch Zorua First : Zorua disguises itself as your Buddy Pokémon. To find it, set a rare Buddy (like a Legendary) so that any duplicates appearing are likely Zorua in disguise. Collect 50 Zorua Candy : You’ll get 3-5 candies per catch, so Pinap Berries can help double this. Evolve It : Once you have enough candy, simply select Zorua in your inventory and hit “Evolve.”

Note: Hisuian Zorua isn’t yet available in Pokémon Go, but if it’s added in the future, the evolution method will likely remain the same.

Tips for Training Zorua Before Evolution

Since Zorua isn’t the bulkiest Pokémon, training it efficiently is key. Here’s how to maximize its potential:

Focus on Special Attacks : Moves like Dark Pulse and Night Daze take advantage of Zorua’s high Sp. Atk.

Use Nasty Plot : This move sharply raises Sp. Atk, making Zorua hit harder before evolving.

Avoid Physical Attacks : Its Attack stat is decent, but not as strong as its Special Attack.

Why Evolve Zorua?

Zoroark is worth the effort. With higher stats and the same Illusion ability, it can deceive opponents in battles, giving you a strategic edge. Hisuian Zoroark, in particular, has an incredible typing that only leaves it weak to Dark-type moves.