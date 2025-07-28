Japanese investment company Metaplanet has kept up its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation and recently bought 780 more coins to total about 17,132 BTC, now worth more than $2 billion. This bold move cements its place among global institutional crypto heavyweights—notably edging closer to the dominance of Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), which holds over 600,000 BTC.

Introduction

Metaplanet, once a hotel and media business in Japan, has fully pivoted to Bitcoin as its core asset. Its latest large‐scale purchase, disclosed in July 2025, underscores a strategy that is now reshaping corporate treasury tactics in Asia.

Accumulation Momentum and Financial Performance

On July 28, 2025, Metaplanet paid roughly $118,150 per BTC for 780 coins—adding nearly $92 million to its reserve.

Its cumulative Bitcoin budget comes to around $1.7 billion at an average cost near $99,640 per BTC—well below current market prices.

The company uses a performance metric called “BTC Yield”, which measures Bitcoin per share growth; this yield has surged more than 400% year-to-date.

Despite Bitcoin trading near its all-time highs, Metaplanet’s share price has fallen about 25% over the past month and more than 40% from its yearly peak, reflecting volatility and investor caution.

Strategic Vision: Mirroring Strategy, But in Asia

Metaplanet has publicly embraced a corporate pivot modeled after Strategy’s Bitcoin treasury approach, transforming into what many call Asia’s answer to MicroStrategy.

After strategically pivoting in April 2024, Metaplanet has transitioned from a hotel operation, to a Bitcoin first treasury company, with plans to acquire 210,000 BTC by 2027 – or about one-percent of Bitcoin’s total supply.

To fund this pursuit, Metaplanet issues equity, mostly in the form of preferred shares, to finance its purchases of Bitcoin while also redeeming bonds. CEO Simon Gerovich describes the strategy as a “bitcoin gold rush,” using BTC not just for store-of-value but as collateral to acquire profitable businesses and fintech assets.

Institutional Momentum and Regional Implications

Metaplanet now stands as the only non-U.S. company within the top ten public Bitcoin holders globally. It ranks just below Trump Media & Technology Group (Truth Social’s parent) and above Galaxy Digital.

It underscores a broader shift in institutional behavior: over 80 listed firms now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, collectively owning more than 3.4% of total issuance. Metaplanet has emerged as a major catalyst for the adoption of Bitcoin as a corporate treasury asset in Asia.

Risks and Outlook: High Stakes in a Volatile Game

While “leverage” creates assemblies and consequences, Metaplanet’s performance in equity value retention lags Bitcoin performance raising questions about dilution, investor confidence and ability to do that long-term if crypto overall sentiment changes.

Critics warn that a sharp decline in BTC could force asset sales to meet debt obligations—a scenario reminiscent of déjà vu in speculative markets.

For now, the company remains committed to never selling Bitcoin and instead channeling new equity into growing its digital reserves. The outcome will depend on ongoing investor appetite for security issuances and confidence in Gerovich’s long-term vision.

Conclusion

The metamorphosis of Metaplanet into a Bitcoin treasury powerhouse is an important moment signifying an evolution in Asia’s approach to corporate cryptocurrency strategy. A company that is closing in on the types of targets as some global industrial giants and a deal making a big step at principles of ambitious and high-risk/high-return make the journey into the world of cryptocurrency appealing for corporate and institutional adoption. Over the next quarters we will see if this move bears fruit — or is too volatile — in how firms will define digital assets in their finance playbook.