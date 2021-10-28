How to export bookmarks from Chrome

It’s critical to back up your Chrome bookmarks and export them. The links should be revisited frequently or at a later time. Other browsers are unable to access Chrome bookmarks. If you decide to switch browsers, Chrome makes it simple to export and store your bookmarks.

All major browsers allow you to export and import bookmarks/favorites across various browsers as well as within the same browser. Bookmarks allow you to bookmark a web page to a certain web browser so that you may return to it easily later. Check out the instructions for exporting your bookmarks from Chrome.

To add bookmarks to Chrome, follow these steps:

Open Chrome on your computer, phone, or tablet running Android.

Visit a site you’d like to return to in the future.

Tap ‘More,’ which appears as three dots to the right of the address bar.

Then, to save, touch on Star.

Here’s how to export Google Chrome bookmarks: