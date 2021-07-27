How to export in Premiere Pro CC

In this guide, you are going to be shown how to export a video in Adobe Premiere Pro CC. To start, open your completed edit in Premiere Pro.

Rendering your timeline

To render your timeline, go to where you want your exported video to start, such as right at the beginning of your timeline. Make sure that your playhead is at the beginning and press I. This will be your in point. Now move your playhead to where you want to end your exported video. Press O. This will be your out point. Premiere will render everything that is in between your in and out points.

Export settings

Open up your export window and click on File > Export > Media. You can start by choosing a format and selecting a preset under that format to match your video-export needs. H.264 is a very common and popular choice and is an MP4 file type. H.264 is used for high-resolution video that is packaged in smaller file sizes. Under the presets tab, you can find optimised settings for social-media applications like Facebook, Twitter, Vimeo, and YouTube. Other popular formats can be QuickTime, which is a .mov file type, or MP3, which is a great way to export an audio-only version of your video for something like a podcast. The next export setting is output name. Simply click on the output name, name the file, choose the save location, and click on Save. Down one more, we have choices to export- or audio-only versions, and below that is a summary of your current output location, settings, and source. At the bottom, there is an effects tab, which you can use to add a watermark to the video. The video tab is where you can refine the output video settings, like width and height and coding settings and bitrate. The publish tab gives you the ability to upload directly from Premiere to sites like Facebook, Vimeo, and YouTube. At the bottom, you can see your estimated file size based on the settings you have chosen.

To export your file, click on Export to begin the exporting process inside Premiere, and save the finished file in your desired location.