How To Farm Iron in Starfield

In the vast universe of Starfield, the element iron plays a crucial role in constructing and modifying structures like Outposts and ships. If you’re new to the game and wondering how to farm this valuable resource, you’re in the right place. We’ve simplified the process into four easy-to-understand methods that even a teenager can master. By the end of this guide, you’ll be well on your way to amassing a substantial amount of iron for your Starfield adventures.

Destroying Asteroids

One of the most well-known ways to gather iron in Starfield is by visiting planets and destroying the asteroids that orbit them. These celestial rocks can yield iron along with other valuable materials. It’s important to note that the larger the asteroid, the more iron you’ll obtain.

One of the prime spots for asteroid mining is the Moon of Navaha, known as Hardpoint, within the Cheyenne System. However, not all asteroids yield iron; some may reward you with water or carboxylic acids. You might even encounter these non-iron asteroids near an iron-rich planet. For instance, the Moon of Danra, called Podius, within the Narion System, is a planet that contains iron, but its surrounding asteroids are brimming with water.

Visiting Iron-Rich Planets

If you prefer a more planet-based approach to gather iron, hop into your Cutter and use your navigation skills to locate iron-rich planets. To identify whether a planet contains iron or not, scan it, and the available resources will be displayed with their chemical symbols. In the case of iron, its chemical symbol is Fe, so any planet featuring this symbol will have iron.

Keep in mind that the abundance of iron can vary from planet to planet. Players can gauge the iron content of each planet using the color-coded resource scan. Here’s a list of some planets known for their iron content:

In the Sol System: Luna (Moon of Earth), Callisto (Moon of Jupiter), Io (Moon of Jupiter)

In the Narion System: Kreet (Moon of Anselon), Andraphon (Moon of Sumati), Podius (Moon of Danra)

In the Cheyenne System: Burran, Codos (Moon of Akila), Belwah (Moon of Navaha), Hardpoint (Moon of Navaha), Cragg (Moon of Fenn)

Luna and Callisto are excellent choices since iron can be found abundantly while exploring these moons.

Building an Extractor

Before diving into extractor construction in Starfield, it’s crucial to select a planet rich in iron. Travel to one of the iron-rich planets mentioned earlier and activate your scanner while exploring. When you approach an area teeming with iron, it will stand out in a different color on the scanner.

In this iron-rich zone, establish an outpost and install an extractor. Remember, extracting iron requires a power source. Make sure to place a solar array, wind turbine, or fueled generator to ensure a steady power supply for your extractor.

Purchasing Iron from Merchants

For a more straightforward approach to farming iron, seek out merchants scattered across the Starfield systems. Your first encounters with iron merchants will likely happen within New Atlantis. Additionally, iron vendors can be found in Neon, Akila City, and Cydonia. Keep an eye out for trading ships in specific systems that offer various materials, including iron.

A clever strategy to amass iron with minimal effort is to locate a merchant and purchase all available iron. Then, periodically return to the shop to replenish your iron supply. This method allows you to maintain a steady flow of this valuable resource, ensuring you never run out when you need it most.

Conclusion

Gathering iron in Starfield is essential for your journey through the galaxy. With these straightforward methods – destroying asteroids, visiting iron-rich planets, building extractors, and purchasing iron from merchants – you’ll have no trouble amassing the iron you need for your adventures. Remember, mastering these techniques early in the game will set you up for success in the long run. So, equip your Cutter, embark on your interstellar adventures, and start farming iron like a pro in Starfield.