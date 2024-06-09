At some point in Elden Ring, every player will need to grind for runes to level up and tackle the game’s tougher challenges. While there are numerous spots to gather substantial XP, some of these areas come with risks, including the possibility of losing runes. Fortunately, there’s a prime farming location in Elden Ring that allows players to reach level 99 in minutes without serious dangers. This guide will show you how to unlock and maximize this efficient rune farming spot.

Before diving into this rune farming method, ensure your character is at least level 40. This location is accessible mid-game and provides an excellent opportunity to prepare for the endgame.

Spend your runes before attempting to reach the farm to avoid losing them during the journey, as the path can be challenging and fatal at lower levels. To enhance your farming, acquire the Golden Scarab, which boosts Rune Gain by 20%, and the Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot, which temporarily increases Rune Gain for three minutes and can stack with other boosts.

Getting to the Best Elden Ring Farming Spot

The best rune farming spot in Elden Ring doesn’t require defeating any bosses but does involve some PvP engagement. Follow these steps to reach the location:

Begin Varre’s Questline : Head to the First Step Site of Grace and speak with White Mask Varré to start his questline. If he’s not there after defeating Godrick the Grafted, find a message directing you to Rose Church in Liurnia. Travel to Rose Church : Located southwest of the Academy of Raya Lucaria, reach Rose Church by traveling southeast from the Academy Temple Quarter Site of Grace. Initiate dialogue with Varre, select the option questioning the Two Fingers, and receive three Bloody Festering Fingers. Invade Players : Use the Bloody Festering Fingers to invade other players three times. You can also invade Magnus the Beast Claw in the Writheblood Ruins in the Altus Plateau or complete Volcano Manor contracts. Winning or losing these invasions doesn’t matter. Receive Lord of Blood’s Favor : After the invasions, return to Varre to obtain the Lord of Blood’s Favor. He’ll instruct you to soak it in the blood of a Finger Maiden. Bloody the Favor : Travel to the Church of Inhibition, above the Lift of Dectus, and find a dead Maiden. Interact with her to bloody the Favor, then return to Varre. Commit to Mohg, Lord of Blood : Varre will perform a ritual, turning your eyes red as you commit to Mohg. This can be turned off if desired. Use the Pureblood Knight’s Medal : Varre will give you the Pureblood Knight’s Medal. Use it to teleport to Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum in Mohgwyn Palace. Reach the Site of Grace : Light the nearby Grace, turn around, hug the left wall past the skeletal spirits, run through the river of blood, climb the hill, and light the Palace Ledge-Road Approach Site of Grace. Avoid or ignore enemies along the way.

Farming Runes Efficiently

Once at the Palace Ledge-Road Approach Site of Grace, this area becomes your go-to for quick rune farming. Each enemy can be swiftly dispatched, and clearing the area nets you between 40,000 and 80,000 runes per run, depending on your active rune buffs.

For Spellcasters and AoE Attacks : Using powerful AoE spells or Ashes of War makes the process faster. The Sacred Relic Sword’s weapon skill is excellent for endgame players, while the Starscourge Greatsword’s Ash of War is effective for those still progressing.

Resetting the Area : After clearing the enemies, return to the Site of Lost Grace to reset the spawns.

Dealing with Red Albinaurics : These tougher enemies can deal significant damage but are manageable with proper strategy. If you die, use Torrent to retrieve your runes and resume farming.



Results and Optimization

Using this method, even a less optimal build, such as a katana-wielding Samurai, can farm around 500,000 runes in under an hour. Optimal builds with AoE abilities can farm millions of runes in the same timeframe, especially when using the Gold Scarab and Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot.

Each Albinauric drops about 2,000 runes, which can rise to 3,500 with both bonuses active. There are between a dozen to two dozen Albinaurics in the area, making it efficient to kill them in groups and reset. This farming method is highly effective for leveling up quickly, preparing you for Elden Ring’s toughest challenges. Overall, this rune farming spot is unmatched in its combination of low risk, high reward, and efficiency, making it the best choice for players looking to level up swiftly in Elden Ring.