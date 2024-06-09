The Ergo Sum is an Exotic sword introduced in Destiny 2’s “The Final Shape” expansion. It stands out not only for its power but also for its unique attributes, making it a highly sought-after weapon among players. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to obtain the Ergo Sum.

Complete The Final Shape Campaign

The journey to acquiring Ergo Sum begins with completing the main campaign of “The Final Shape.” This is essential as it unlocks the necessary quests to obtain the sword. Whether you complete it on Normal or Legendary difficulty, the campaign must be finished to proceed to the next steps.

Start the “Destined Heroes” Questline

After completing the campaign, head back to The Lost City and speak with Ghost. He will provide you with some lore and the “Destined Heroes” quest. This questline is crucial for unlocking the Ergo Sum and involves several steps:

Queens, Part 1 : This subquest is relatively straightforward but includes a segment where you need to unlock Hive runes. Defeating Hive Knights and using the dropped swords to redirect elemental damage into the runes is key here. Found in the Dark and Lost in the Light : These are additional quests given by Ghost. Completing these will not only help you unlock the sword but also enhance your Prismatic abilities. Queens, Part 2 : After completing the previous quests, return to The Lost City and begin “Queens, Part 2.” This is another straightforward mission that leads you closer to obtaining the Ergo Sum.

Completing the Final Steps

After finishing “Queens, Part 2,” speak with Ghost once more to receive the Dyadic Prism. You will then need to travel to the new landing zone in Sacraium. Here, you can claim your first Ergo Sum sword. This initial sword comes with a set of random perks, and you can continue to farm for better rolls.

Farming Ergo Sum

To farm for additional Ergo Sum swords with different perks, you can engage in the new Pathfinder bounty system in The Pale Heart. Completing these bounties can reward you with up to two Ergo Sum swords each week. Alternatively, you can participate in the Overthrow activity for a chance to obtain more swords.

Potential Perks of Ergo Sum

Ergo Sum is unique in that it can roll with various Exotic perks from other weapons, which influences its elemental type. Some of the potential perks include:

Wolfpack Round (Gjallarhorn): Grants cluster missiles on heavy attacks.

Gathering Light (Traveler’s Chosen): Restores ability energy based on final blows.

Sacred Flame (Ticuu’s Divination): Marks targets with heavy attacks, detonated by light attacks.

Arc Conductor (Riskrunner): Surges lightning from the user on heavy attacks.

Stormbringer (Cloudstrike): Creates a lightning storm on rapid final blows.

The inherent perk, Transcendent Duelist, allows Ergo Sum to use Special ammo and charges the Transcendence bars upon kills. When Transcendent, the sword deals more damage, and kills extend the Transcendence duration.

Tips for Optimizing Ergo Sum

For those looking to maximize the potential of Ergo Sum, consider the following god rolls for PvE and PvP:

PvE God Roll : Focus on perks that enhance damage and add elemental effects, such as Arc Conductor and Stormbringer . This setup maximizes the sword’s effectiveness against large groups of enemies.

PvP God Roll : Look for perks that increase agility and damage resistance, like Gathering Light and Burst Guard . These will improve your survivability and efficiency in player versus player combat.

By following these steps and optimizing your sword with the right perks, you can make the most out of the Ergo Sum in both PvE and PvP scenarios.