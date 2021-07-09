How to fast forward a TikTok

TikTok videos are not particularly very long, but sometimes you might want to skip a few seconds ahead, especially now that new videos can be up to 3 minutes long. Another reason may be because you might have a favourite moment that you want to replay. Regardless of your motives, TikTok has recently added a way to go forward and back on its videos. However, keep in mind that the feature has not been made available to all users yet, so if you do not have it, it should be arriving soon.

When you are playing a TikTok video, look carefully at the bottom of the video for a faint white line. Many users did not find this line in every video, and it was soon discovered that it could only be seen in longer videos. If you do see it, then you can use it to go forward and back, much like you would in a YouTube video.

You should also be able to see a slightly thicker white line that will move forward as the video continues to progress. Use your finger to touch the thicker white line and it will be highlighted. There will also be a dot at the end that will indicate how far you are in the video. Tap on the dot and use it to move the video either ahead or back. Note that this can all be done only if you are using the latest version of the TikTok mobile application.