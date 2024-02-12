Looking to bolster your arsenal with holy power or fortify your defenses against such attacks in Elden Ring? Look no further than the elusive Golden Sunflower. As adventurers traverse the expansive world of Elden Ring, they’ll encounter a plethora of herbs and plants, among which the Golden Sunflower shines brightly. Contrary to its name, this radiant flower derives its luminosity not from the sun but from the divine energy imbued within its petals. Harnessing the holy power contained within, players can utilize Golden Sunflowers to craft various items and materials, enhancing or resisting this type of damage as needed.

However, the rarity of this prized flower adds to its allure. While one could opt to purchase Golden Sunflowers from the Hermit Merchant, a more effective approach involves seeking out the narrow habitats where these flowers thrive and gathering them firsthand.

Where to Find Golden Sunflower

In Elden Ring, obtaining Golden Sunflowers is achievable through three primary methods:

Purchase from the Hermit Merchant. Collect in the Minor Erdtree area. Obtain as drops from monsters.

For those seeking a quick acquisition without the hassle of scouring the land, the Hermit Merchant in Leyndell, Royal Capital, offers a solution. Located in a weathered shack, this NPC sells up to 10 Golden Sunflowers per day at the price of 300 Runes each. However, bear in mind that the merchant only operates during daylight hours. Venturing to the shack at night may result in an encounter with the Bell Bearing Hunter, a formidable foe with lucrative spoils.

While purchasing Golden Sunflowers provides convenience, seasoned adventurers may prefer to explore The Lands Between. Following a visit to the Minor Erdtree area, players can discover Golden Sunflowers scattered across the Altus Plateau and Capital Outskirts regions. Additionally, some may be found within the Ashen Capital, although rare vegetation is less abundant in this locale. Regardless of the chosen hunting ground, Golden Sunflowers are solitary finds, identifiable by their vibrant hue from a distance.

Alternatively, players may stumble upon Golden Sunflowers as drops from Soldier Wandering Nobles. Although these encounters offer a pleasant surprise, relying solely on this method proves less reliable due to the low drop rate of eight percent and the likelihood of encountering lone Soldiers within Wandering Noble groups.

How to Use Golden Sunflower

Golden Sunflowers serve as conduits for Holy Power, making them invaluable ingredients in various recipes aimed at imbuing weapons with holy attributes or bolstering defenses against such attacks. Here are some crafting recipes utilizing Golden Sunflowers:

Sacred Order Pot: Requires x1 Golden Sunflower, x2 Mushroom, x1 Golden Centipede, and x1 Empty Ritual Pot. Holy Grease: Requires x1 Golden Sunflower and x1 Root Resin. Haligbone Bolt: Requires x2 Golden Sunflower and x2 Thin Beast Bones. Drawstring Holy Grease: Requires x1 Golden Sunflower, x1 Root Resin, and x1 String. Haligbone Arrow: Requires x2 Golden Sunflower and x3 Thin Beast Bones. Haligbone Arrow (Fletched): Requires x2 Golden Sunflower, x3 Thin Beast Bones, and x1 Flight Pinion. Holyproof Dried Liver: Requires x3 Golden Sunflower, x5 Golden Rowa, and x1 Beast Liver.

By incorporating Golden Sunflowers into these recipes, players can harness the divine energy within these radiant blooms to forge powerful weapons and protective gear, ensuring their readiness for the challenges that await in Elden Ring’s unforgiving landscapes.