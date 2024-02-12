Discovering and mastering the art of wielding bows and arrows is a crucial aspect of your journey in Palworld. These weapons serve as invaluable tools in your arsenal, offering a means to support your pals in combat by dealing additional damage to adversaries. In the early stages of the game, bows and arrows stand as primary options for offense until you reach Technology Level 21 and construct the Weapon Workbench, unlocking access to more advanced weaponry.

Crafting Bows

In Palworld, each arrow type is specifically designed for use with particular bows. Therefore, crafting the appropriate bow corresponding to the desired arrow type is essential for maximizing combat effectiveness. The game features seven distinct bow types, each tailored to accommodate specific arrow types:

Old Bow: Requires 30 Wood, 5 Stone, 15 Fiber; Compatible with Standard Arrows.

Fire Bow: Requires 40 Wood, 8 Stone, 20 Fiber, 2 Flame Organs; Compatible with Fire Arrows.

Poison Bow: Requires 40 Wood, 8 Stone, 20 Fiber, 2 Venom Glands; Compatible with Poison Arrows.

Crossbow: Requires 50 Wood, 40 Stone, 10 Ingot, 5 Nails; Compatible with Standard Arrows.

Fire Arrow Crossbow: Requires 50 Wood, 40 Stone, 10 Ingot, 5 Nails, 5 Fire Organs; Compatible with Fire Arrows.

Poison Arrow Crossbow: Requires 50 Wood, 40 Stone, 10 Ingot, 5 Nails, 5 Venom Glands; Compatible with Poison Arrows.

Three Shot Bow: Requires 50 Wood, 12 Stone, 30 Fiber; Compatible with Standard Arrows.

Crafting Arrows

The journey begins with the Standard Arrow, the initial arrow type available in the game, compatible with the Old Bow. However, as you progress through the game and accumulate pal materials such as Venom Glands and Flame Organs, you’ll unlock additional arrow types, each offering unique properties and advantages in combat. Flame Organs, sourced from Fire-type pals like Foxparks and Rooby, enable the crafting of Fire Arrows, while Venom Glands obtained from Dark-type pals such as Depresso and Daedream facilitate the creation of Poison Arrows.

Here’s a breakdown of all arrow types in Palworld and their corresponding crafting recipes:

Standard Arrow: Requires 1 Wood, 1 Stone; Compatible with Old Bow, Crossbow, Three Shot Bow.

Fire Arrow: Requires 3 Wood, 3 Stone, 3 Fire Organ; Compatible with Fire Bow, Fire Crossbow.

Poison Arrow: Requires 3 Wood, 3 Stone, 1 Venom Gland; Compatible with Poison Bow, Poison Crossbow.

Arrow Farming Techniques

Even as firearms become accessible, acquiring the necessary resources to craft guns and ammunition presents a significant challenge. Thus, bows and arrows remain a viable weapon choice, particularly during the quest for new pals across the map. Elemental arrows like Fire and Poison offer distinct advantages, dealing elemental damage advantageous against specific pal types vulnerable to fire or dark elements.

To maintain a steady supply of arrows for combat scenarios, efficient farming techniques are paramount. Establishing berry or wheat plantations within your base and assigning pals with relevant work abilities such as Planting, Farming, Watering, and Transportation facilitates the cultivation of essential materials. Furthermore, constructing a Logging Site and assigning a pal with Lumbering workability enables wood harvesting, while the Stone Pit, staffed by a pal with mining workability, provides access to stone resources.

For elemental arrows like Fire Arrows and Poison Arrows, obtaining Fire Organs or Venom Glands is imperative. These materials can be acquired through various means, including trading with wandering merchants or capturing fire and dark-type pals. Once the necessary materials are procured, setting up production at the Primitive Workbench allows for the efficient crafting of arrows. Assigning a pal with Handiwork workability to the workbench ensures a continuous production cycle, guaranteeing a steady inventory of arrows for battle.

Arrow crafting and utilization is essential for Pal trainers seeking success in Palworld. By strategically crafting bows and arrows and implementing efficient farming techniques, players can harness the full potential of these weapons, paving the way for victory in battles and expeditions across the expansive realm of Palworld.