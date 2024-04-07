Are you ready to take on the ultimate challenge in Palworld? The first raid boss battle featuring Bellanoir has arrived, bringing with it excitement and rewards for all players. Defeating Bellanoir won’t be a walk in the park, but the effort is definitely worth it. In this guide, we’ll show you how to locate and conquer the Bellanoir Raid Battle step by step.

Crafting Bellanoir Slabs

The journey begins with acquiring Bellanoir Slab Fragments, crucial for summoning Bellanoir. These fragments are rare treasures found in dungeons, particularly those with Level 40 Alpha Dungeon Bosses. Be prepared to delve deep into these dungeons, defeat powerful foes, and navigate tricky mazes to uncover these elusive fragments.

However, finding Bellanoir Slab Fragments is no easy task. They’re hidden within special purple chests that appear sporadically, requiring players to repeatedly explore dungeons for a chance to obtain them. To increase your odds, enter dungeons at higher levels equipped with strong Pals, formidable weapons, and sturdy armor.

Once you’ve collected four Bellanoir Slab Fragments, it’s time to craft a Bellanoir Slab using the Production Assembly Line II. Unlock this device by reaching Player Level 28 and investing three Technology Points. Gather the necessary materials – 100 Refined Ingots, 10 Circuit Boards, and 30 Nails – to assemble the Production Assembly Line II and create your Bellanoir Slab.

Building the Summoning Alter

With the Bellanoir Slab in hand, your next task is to construct a Summoning Alter. This essential device, unlocked at Player Level 33, requires three Ancient Technology Points for fabrication. Collect 100 stones and 20 Paldium Fragments to complete the construction process.

Ancient Technology Points are earned by defeating the formidable bosses of the Palworld Syndicate, found in towers scattered across the map. Unlike other items requiring Ancient Civilization Parts, Summoning Alters are relatively easier to craft, simplifying the process for players.

Equipping the Best Gear and Pals

Preparation is key before facing Bellanoir in battle. Arm yourself with the finest weapons and recruit powerful Pals to stand by your side. Consider the following options:

Weaponry:

Assault Rifle : Unlocks at Player Level 45, offering rapid-fire capabilities ideal for dealing consistent damage to Bellanoir from a distance.

Rocket Launcher : Unlocks at Player Level 49, providing explosive firepower for players aiming to deliver massive damage while their Pals engage in combat.

Pals:

Jetragon

Jormuntide Ignis

Jormuntide

Orserk

Astegon

Quivern

Relaxaurus Lux

Chillet

Any other Dragon-type Pal

Ensure your Palbox is filled to capacity to maximize your chances of victory. Protect your Palbox and Summoning Alter from Bellanoir’s destructive tendencies by fortifying them with sturdy walls.

Rewards of the Bellanoir Raid Battle

Victory against Bellanoir yields bountiful rewards, including valuable items like Rubies, Emeralds, and other loot commonly found in Palworld. However, the most coveted rewards are the rare drops:

Huge Large Egg : Hatches Bellanoir, the exclusive Pal obtainable solely through this raid battle.

Multiclimate Undershirt

Training Manual [XL]

Ancient Civilization Core

These rewards serve as a testament to your bravery and skill, marking your triumph over one of Palworld’s most formidable challenges.

Prepare yourself, gather your allies, and embark on the journey to confront Bellanoir. The rewards await those who dare to face the darkness and emerge victorious in the Bellanoir Raid Battle. Are you ready to take on the challenge?