Are you tired of mining ores over and over again just to craft some ingots in Palworld? Well, I’ve got some good news for you. With an Ore Mining Site and a few pals to help you out, you can make this whole process a lot easier and more fun.

As you progress through the Palpagos Islands in Palworld, you’ll start leveling up and unlocking all sorts of cool stuff like new armor, pal spheres, guns, and assembly lines. But as exciting as all of this is, there’s one thing that can put a damper on your fun: the constant need for ingots in all those new recipes and buildings.

By the time you reach the endgame, you’ll find yourself needing ingots more and more, sometimes even in ridiculous amounts like two hundred! And trekking back and forth between ore mining spots can quickly become a chore. But fear not, because Palworld has come up with a solution: the Ore Mining Site.

In this guide, we’re going to show you how to unlock the Ore Mining Site, what materials you’ll need to build it, and which pals are best suited for mining ore.

How to Unlock the Ore Mining Site in Palworld

To unlock the Ore Mining Site in Palworld, you’ll need to reach level 15. Once you hit that milestone, head over to the Technology tab and spend two Ancient Technology points on the Ore Mining Site. If you’re running low on Ancient Technology points, don’t worry. You can earn them by taking down bosses like Alpha Pals or clearing Syndicate Towers. And if you’re really lucky, you might stumble upon Ancient Technology Manuals in loot chests scattered throughout the world and in dungeons.

But wait, there’s more! Once you reach level 31, you’ll unlock a bigger and better version of the Ore Mining Site for three Ancient Technology points. This upgraded version allows you to have three pals working at the site, which means you can mine even more ore in less time.

How to Build the Ore Mining Site in Palworld

Once you’ve unlocked the Ore Mining Site from the Technology tab, it’s time to start building. Here’s what you’ll need:

50 Stone

25 Ingot

20 Paldium Fragment

Gather up these items and head back to your base in Palworld. Open up the Build menu, navigate to the Production tab, and select the Ore Mining Site. Find a nice flat spot to place it, and you’re good to go.

The Ore Mining Site II is a bit fancier and requires a bit more material to build:

100 Stone

50 Ingot

40 Paldium Fragment

But trust me, it’s worth it for the extra mining power.

Best Pals for the Ore Mining Site in Palworld

Now that you’ve got your Ore Mining Site up and running, it’s time to recruit some pals to help you out. But not just any pals will do. You’ll want ones with a high-level Mining skill, indicated by a pickaxe symbol. At the top of the list are Astegon and Blazamut, both boasting a Level 4 Mining skill. Blazamut even has a Level 3 Kindling skill, which comes in handy for turning those mined ores into ingots. And let’s not forget about Anubis, who may only have a Level 3 Mining skill, but makes up for it with its smaller size and lightning-fast speed.

But wait, there’s more! Here are a few other pals you might want to consider for your Ore Mining Site:

Digtoise

Reptyro and Reptyro Cryst

Menasting

Penking

Tombat

With the right pals by your side, mining ores in Palworld will be a breeze. So what are you waiting for? Get out there and start digging!