How to find diamonds in Minecraft

In this guide, we will show you a few ways to find diamonds in Minecraft. These include some easy methods, such as caving and strip mining, and then some advanced methods, such as crawl mining and using subtitles.

Caving

The first method is caving. Caving is simply following a naturally generated cave system and mining any diamonds that you find.

Strip mining

This next method is the classic way of looking for diamonds. You can look for a cave and start there, or simply just dig down from the surface.

Break two blocks and stand in the middle. Then, start breaking a block from each side and make your way down. If you press F3, you will see that the top left corner of your screen will show you your coordinates. You will need to keep digging down until the Y is either at level 11 or 12, since those are the levels that diamonds usually spawn in. However, with part two of the new 1.17 Minecraft update, the levels where diamonds spawn may change. Once you have made your way to either of those levels, choose a direction that you would like to go towards and start mining. You can change your direction and mine in multiple tunnels to cover more areas. Eventually, you will run into diamonds.

Crawl mining

Crawl mining and very similar to strip mining. The difference is that you save more durability on your pickaxe and the mining space is smaller and faster.

To use this method, you will have to place a trap door, stand next to it, and close it so that you are now in a laid-down position. Then. you can start mining.

Using subtitles

You can also find diamonds by using subtitles.