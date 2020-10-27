How to Find Hidden Apps on your Android Device?

If you use a smartphone, then you might have heard about hidden apps on your android device. These apps are either installed and hidden by you intentionally, or it may be present on your mobile phone by default. Also, sometimes, the Android itself tends to install some hidden apps on your device to maintain their productivity and quality check. Therefore it is necessary to know how to look for hidden apps on your Android device.

Types of Hidden Files

Some default hidden apps installed on Android devices known as bloatware include some essential apps like weather, alarm, and calendar, which are pre-installed on your Android devices.

While, on the other hand, there are some other apps installed on your Android devices that are also designed to collect data about the operation and usage of your android device. So that the developers can analyze different data and work on it to improve the product as and when required.

How to find hidden apps on your device?

Most of the modern digital devices, including your mobile phones, have certain features that let you hide certain contents like folders, apps, and media files as well. To find them, you need to make use of either of the two options listed below. Have a look:

1) Using the App Drawer of your mobile phone

(i)The first method which I am going to share is one of the easiest methods out there to find the hidden apps on Android.

(ii) In this method, first of all, to find the hidden app, you need to look for it in the app drawer of your device.

(iii) But still, some apps are not displayed in the hidden apps drawer list. In such a case, you need to find the hidden installed apps on Android using the default Android settings.

(iv). However, no need to worry as there is another to find hidden apps on Android, which is explained below.

2) Find Hidden Apps Using Settings

(i)First of all, go to “Settings” on your device.

(ii) Next,select the “Applications” option.

(iii)Now, Switch to the “All” tab. If there are no tabs, open the menu in the top right corner of your screen and look for the section named “Hidden” or something similar to it.

(iv)Voila! You will no be able to see all apps installed on your device, including the hidden apps.

Pros and Cons of using Hiding apps on Android

Like all other tech-related software stuff, hidden apps to have their pros and cons. A list of a few pros and cons of using hidden apps is mentioned below. Have a look:

Pros of hidden apps:

It helps parents to keep an eye on children of small age group to track their online activity. As well as monitor their web history and their social media presence. It can be considered for hiding objectionable chat and other media files from children as well as other people.

Cons of hidden apps:

Most of the hidden apps are designed in a way to assist its users in hiding their dirty secrets, private conversation, and private media files from others. Following this as a regular practice may ruin your healthy relationship with your loved ones and partner as well. In today’s world, access to the internet and mobile phones is effortless. It has made children more aware of hiding the stuff on their phones. These hidden apps, therefore, helps children’s keep secrets from parents, making it hard for them to keep an eye. A person who is unaware of these hidden apps features can be a victim of spyware.

I hope this article helped you to solve your problem. If you have any further doubts on the same, let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content helpful and share it with your friends.

