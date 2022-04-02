How to find lost airpods

There’s a truly simple method for tracking down your lost AirPods. Perhaps you’re simply looking around for the last spot your left your AirPods case and need to ensure they’re close by. However, there’s even a method for observing individual AirPod buds on the off chance that you inadvertently drop one of them under the lounge chair.

The most effective method to track down your lost AirPods

If you have no clue about where you left your AirPods – and I mean the whole case with both AirPods in it – do this:

Open the Find My application on your iPhone.

Select the Devices tab on the base.

Select your AirPods.

Your iPhone will show you the latest place where they are associated with your iPhone, right on a guide. This will inform you as to whether you inadvertently left them at work or on the other hand on the off chance that they’re cruising around in a Uber you rode in.

Step by step instructions to track down your AirPods without an iPhone

Go to www.icloud.com from a PC program.

Sign in with your Apple ID.

Select Find iPhone.

Pick your AirPods starting from the drop menu that says All Devices at the highest point of the screen.

Instructions to make your AirPods ring so you can track down them assuming they’re close by

Assuming that you’ve done the prior advances and realize your AirPods are close by, you can utilize the application to make them ring. This will work if you have the case, and regardless of whether you lost only one.

Open the Find My application on your iPhone.

Select the Devices tab on the base.

Select your AirPods.

Presently tap “Play Sound.”

Your AirPods will start tweeting – follow the hints of the peeps until you track down them.

What amount does it cost to supplant AirPods?

Assuming that these means come up short, you could have to get a substitution from Apple. On the off chance that you purchased AppleCare+ inclusion with your AirPods, which costs $29, you can get new AirPods for $29 and a swap case for $29.

On the off chance that you didn’t buy AppleCare+, you’ll pay $89 for each AirPods Pro earbud and $89 for a substitution AirPods Pro case. For ordinary AirPods, you’ll pay $69 to supplant each missing bud and $59 for a substitution charging case (or $69 for a substitution remote charging case.