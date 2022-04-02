How to hide iMessage on iPhone

Is there a method for concealing messages on an iPhone? Assuming that you want to know how to conceal instant messages on your iPhone in iMessages or a mystery informing application, we can help. You can lock or conceal messages, and even mood killer message sneak peeks on your iPhone so your data stays private. There is even some mysterious message informing applications for iPhones.

Assuming you are attempting to sort out some way to conceal contacts, or how to conceal iMessage discussions, we will cover that while examining how to lock iPhone messages and how to observe stowed away instant messages, and we’ll even talk about how to conceal your messages application itself.

Instructions to Hide Text Messages on iPhone by Turning Off Message Preview

Probably the most straightforward method for concealing instant messages on the iPhone is to switch off the message preview that shows up on the Lock screen. This doesn’t conceal messages or lock messages in your Messages application however it will keep a review of the substance of the message from springing up on your screen when they are conveyed. This way you don’t need to stress over leaving your telephone lying around. Nobody will want to see your iPhone message review on the off chance that you switch off the settings!

Step by step instructions to Hide messages by Turning Off Message Preview:

Open the Settings application.

Tap on Notifications.

Scroll down and choose Messages.

Under Options, tap Show Previews.

Now, tap Never.

If you don’t maintain that anybody should even realize you received a message, you can get back to Messages in the Notifications settings and first tap on Sounds.

Next, tap on Vibration.

Choose None.

Return to the Sounds page once again and select None under Alert Tones.

Finally, return to the Messages Notifications settings and tap to switch off Lock Screen, Notification Center, and Banner cautions.

The last choice is to flip Allow Notifications off. You should make sure to open your Messages application routinely to check whether you have gotten any new messages because your telephone will at this point not be ready for you in any capacity.

The most effective method is to Back Up a Text Conversation yet Not See It Anymore

To conceal your messages on your iPhone or keep messages that you stow away or lock without really having them on your telephone, you in all actuality do have another choice. You can save the text discussion to your PC and afterwards erase it from your gadget. Another way you can save a text discussion but not see it any longer is to take screen captures of the discussion and save those to your PC, a circle or thumb drive, and afterwards erase the discussion.

These choices are useful if you have any desire to conceal instant messages or keep them hidden without utilizing an application or different assistance.

How Do I See Hidden Text Messages?

Sadly, there’s not a one-size-fits-all solution to this inquiry, and that is essential because there are countless ways of concealing messages.

If it’s simply that the message seen is covered up however the message wasn’t erased, the message will in any case show up in the Messages application and can be looked for regardless of whether they’re not promptly noticeable. Assuming the message was covered up through an outsider application, the entrance technique will shift contingent upon the application and the client’s settings. Assuming a client erased the message or discussion, sadly, it won’t be open on the gadget any longer, yet might be recoverable if messages are being synchronized to iCloud. Then, figure out how to find covered up or missing applications on your iPhone.