Elden Ring, with its expansive world and challenging bosses, has captivated players worldwide. Among these formidable adversaries, Malenia, Blade of Miquella, stands out as one of the toughest. To confront her, players must navigate a treacherous path through Miquella’s Haligtree, facing various obstacles and adversaries. This guide provides a step-by-step walkthrough, ensuring that even the most intrepid Tarnished can find their way to this epic confrontation.

Step 1: Starting the Grand Lift of Rold Adventure

To begin the journey, players need to obtain both halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion. The Right Half can be found in the Village of the Albinaurics in Liurnia of the Lakes. Look for a peculiar pot near the village Site of Grace, break it, and Albus will entrust the Right Half. The Left Half is located in The Mountaintop of the Giants, within Castle Sol. Defeat Commander Niall, progress through the castle, and find the Left Half beneath a ghost overlooking the landscape. Combine the halves to form the Secret Medallion.

Use the Secret Medallion at the Grand Lift of Rold, but instead of the usual procedure, switch to hoisting the Secret Medallion. This will transport players to the Hidden Path to the Haligtree. Traverse this dungeon carefully, facing deceptive paths and Vulgar Militant enemies until reaching the Consecrated Snowfield.

Step 2: Solving the Liturgical Town Puzzle

Navigating the Ordina, Liturgical Town, proves challenging, but armed with the Map Fragment, players can overcome this foggy landscape. Obtain the Map Fragment beneath the monolith north of the entrance to the Snowfield. Travel to the northernmost region of the Snowfield to find Ordina. Within Ordina, follow these steps to solve the puzzle:

Enter the Evergaol: Move through the town filled with specters until reaching the Evergaol near the stairs leading upward into the mountains. Light the 4 Candle Flames: In the Evergaol version of Ordina, move quickly, lighting flames to break the seal. Follow this sequence: Flame #1: Western side of the Town.

Flame #2: Southwest towards the town center.

Flame #3: Rooftops to the east.

Flame #4: Town square, guarded by an invisible Black Knife Assassin. Activate the Waygate: After lighting all four flames, a message appears, and players are teleported out of the Evergaol. The Waygate leading to the Haligtree is now accessible.

Step 3: Reach the First Site of Grace in the Haligtree

Upon reaching the Haligtree, descend through the Outer Haligtree, facing Oracle Envoys and Giant Ants. Follow the branches until reaching a wider tree branch with a Large Oracle Envoy. After overcoming this obstacle, climb down the ladder to discover the first Site of Grace in the town built upon Miquella’s Haligtree.

Step 4: Explore Miquella’s Haligtree ‘Town’

As players progress through interconnected pathways and buildings, facing Misbegotten and Spiritcaller Snails, they will eventually encounter Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree. Defeating Loretta unlocks the lift to Elpheal, Brace of the Haligtree.

Final Step: The Run to Malenia

Elphael presents a massive area filled with enemies like Erdtree Avatars and Haligtree Knights. Follow this direct path to reach Malenia quickly:

Prayer Room Site of Grace: Enter Elpheal and head across the long pathway. Activate the Site of Grace inside the cathedral. From Prayer Room to Erdtree Avatar: Navigate through Haligtree Soldiers and descend to the Erdtree Avatar. Elphael Inner Wall Site of Grace: Jump off the bridge, climb the ladder, and reach the Inner Wall. The next Site of Grace awaits. From Elphael Inner Wall to Drainage Channel: Follow the path, cross a Rot-infested liquid, and reach the Drainage Channel. Another Site of Grace awaits at the exit. From Drainage Channel to Haligtree Roots: Head outside to the thicker branch, drop down to the stone column, and follow the path to the Haligtree Roots. The final Site of Grace is just ahead.



In the pursuit of Malenia, Blade of Miquella, Elden Ring unveils its secrets gradually. This guide provides a roadmap, a careful balance between efficiency and exploration. As you stand on the brink of the game’s most challenging encounter, remember that the true essence of Elden Ring lies not just in defeating bosses but in uncovering the rich tapestry of its world. May your journey be both triumphant and enlightening, Tarnished one.