How To Find or Remove Your Dream Home in Starfield

Embarking on your journey through the boundless universe of Starfield is an exciting adventure. Among the numerous choices you’ll make in the game, one that stands out is the Dream Home trait. This trait offers players the chance to have their dream home among the stars. In this guide, we’ll delve into everything you need to know about the Dream Home trait in Starfield, from its location to its pros and cons, and even how to customize it to make it uniquely yours.

Finding Your Dream Home:

To reach your Dream Home in Starfield, you’ll first need to complete the ‘One Small Step’ mission. After meeting Constellation at the Lodge, this mission becomes available. From there, head to the planet Nesoi in the Olympus System, located to the right of Alpha Centauri, using your star map.

Once you arrive at Nesoi, scan the planet to reveal the Dream Home’s location. Set the landing spot on the dream home icon, which will be named after your character. However, remember that the Dream Home is initially locked, requiring an interest-only mortgage payment of 500 credits to open the front door. Choose the “pay” option when selecting the door to gain one week of access to your dream home. You can maintain this access by making regular payments or pay off the full mortgage of 125,000 credits to own the house outright.

Pros and Cons of the Dream Home Trait:

Like any significant decision in Starfield, choosing the Dream Home trait has its own set of advantages and disadvantages.

Pros:

Instant Access to Luxury: You’ll have immediate access to a luxurious home base right from the start of the game, without the need to construct a building like when building an Outpost in Starfield. While it may be pricier than some other homes, it’s still more affordable than certain properties in places like Neon. Customization: For those who enjoy lifestyle elements and want to spend time personalizing their space, the Dream Home trait offers an ideal canvas. Flexibility: Removing the Dream Home trait is a straightforward process. Missing a mortgage payment only results in temporary loss of access, as opposed to permanent forfeiture.

Cons:

Expense: Owning the Dream Home outright requires a hefty payment of 125,000 credits, or you can opt for weekly mortgage payments of 500 credits. This added expense might deter some players, especially when more affordable options exist in places like New Atlantis. Alternative Options: While the Dream Home provides an all-in-one solution, other planets in Starfield offer the possibility of buying homes or constructing outposts. This allows for more control over the structure and location of your home. Bare Interiors: While equipped with a basic kitchen, washroom facilities, and a few balcony decorations, the Dream Home’s interior is otherwise unadorned. Players may find themselves investing extra credits into customization.

Removing the Dream Home Trait:

If you decide that the Dream Home trait no longer suits your journey, you can easily remove it. Head to the Commercial District of New Atlantis and speak to GalBank representative Landry Hollifield. Begin by discussing debt collection opportunities with him, and then the house dialogue options will become available. Select ‘The bank can have the house. Go ahead and foreclose.’ to remove the Dream Home trait.

Before requesting foreclosure, make sure to remove any decorations or items within the property, as they will become the bank’s property. On the other hand, if you wish to pay off the mortgage, you can do so with the full 125,000 credits. This means no more weekly payments or the risk of getting locked out, as you’ll own the property outright.

Customizing Your Dream Home:

Once you step into your new but empty Dream Home, you might wonder how to make it your own since the game doesn’t provide explicit guidance. Two notepads on the kitchen sideboard explain the mortgage payment and foreclosure processes.

To decorate and customize your Dream Home, approach the square console on the wall to the left of the kitchen. Select it to access various decoration options, including crafting, furniture, decorations, displays, and miscellaneous items. You can even choose from different designs for most items to suit your taste, such as various types of sofas.

However, keep in mind that you’ll need to gather crafting resources by exploring and surveying planets. Each item has specific resource requirements listed on the top left of the screen, such as Fiber and Aluminium. While some resources are rare and only found on certain planets, those used for decorating are usually more readily available, such as Structural Material.

In Build mode, you can adjust the camera position to move and place items around your Dream Home as you like. Feel free to remove items and start over to create a unique and personalized living space among the stars.

Conclusion:

The Dream Home trait in Starfield offers players an exciting opportunity to have their dream home in the vastness of space. While it comes with its own set of advantages and drawbacks, its customizable nature allows players to make it truly their own. Whether you choose to keep the Dream Home or explore other housing options in the game, the universe of Starfield is yours to shape and conquer. Enjoy the journey as you embark on your interstellar adventure!