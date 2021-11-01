How to find out when the Jio Phone Next will hit a store near you

The JioPhone Next, Reliance Jio’s next smartphone, has finally arrived after months of speculation and rumours. The smartphone, which was developed in collaboration with Google, competes with prominent brands like as Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, and others by offering a device with capable specifications and software capabilities for less than 10,000 rupees. After missing the first Ganesh Chaturthi launch date, the business announced that the phone will be released in time for Diwali. As a result, users will be able to purchase the JioPhone in shops beginning November 4th.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor powers the JioPhone Next, which has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone boasts a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an 8MP selfie camera on the front and a 13MP main camera with flash on the back. Pragati OS, which is based on Android and was developed in collaboration with Google, runs on the smartphone.

Jio has set a price of 6,499 for the new JioPhone Next smartphone, which can be paid in full or over 1.5 to two years (18 months and 24 months) via EMIs. The smartphone appears to be aimed at feature phone users (from rival telcos) who are delaying upgrading to 4G smartphones, as well as those who are still using older JioPhone smartphones. Customers who take advantage of the JioPhone Next offerings will be able to take it home with a downpayment of 1999 rupees and a 300 rupee EMI.

If you want to know when the JioPhone Next will be available at a shop near you, go to Jio’s website and fill out the form to get notified when the smartphone becomes available.