How To Find the Hidden Camp from Diablo 3 in Diablo 4

Discovering the Hidden Camp in Diablo 4 requires players to embark on a brief journey into the heart of Kehjistan, departing from Act II. While Diablo 4 does not heavily reference Diablo 3, it still maintains some connections to previous installments of the series. Familiar bosses like Duriel and Andariel from Diablo 2 make a return, and Deckard is occasionally mentioned by Lorath.

Several iconic locations from the series resurface in Diablo 4, including Tristram and the Hidden Camp from Diablo 3. Despite the passing of decades since the events of Diablo 3, much of the Hidden Camp remains intact, offering long-time fans a sense of nostalgia and recognition.

The Hidden Camp in Diablo 3 served as the hub city for Act II, functioning as a central location where players could interact with various NPCs and progress through the game. In contrast to Diablo 4, earlier Diablo games featured Acts that were geographically separated, requiring little to no backtracking between major zones. Therefore, the Hidden Camp became a pivotal location for players in Act II.

In Diablo 3, after encountering the enigmatic stranger who fell from the sky and experiencing the tragic demise of Deckard Cain, the Nephalem journeyed to the Hidden Camp. Unknown to them at the time, the camp was secretly established above Caldeum, a city under the rule of Belial, the Lord of Lies, masquerading as a lesser evil. Notably, the northwestern side of the camp featured a captivating overlook, allowing players to marvel at the breathtaking view of Caldeum while remaining vigilant against the insects and wasps that lurked in the area.

To reach the Hidden Camp in Diablo 4 from its Diablo 3 counterpart, players should ensure they are adequately prepared. It is recommended to have completed at least Act III of the main story on one character, as progressing to Act IV grants access to the Mount system across all characters. This enables a quicker journey to the Hidden Camp, barring any interruptions or obstacles.

Additionally, reaching Level 30 is advisable before venturing into the Kehjistan region, as it does not scale with the player’s level like other areas such as Fractured Peaks, Scosglen, and the Dry Steppes. The Kehjistan region becomes relatively manageable for survival from Level 30 onwards.

For new characters, the Gea Kul waypoint should already be unlocked, situated deep in the southwest corner of Diablo 4’s Sanctuary map within the Kehjistan region. Teleporting to Gea Kul, players must then exit through the north gate and proceed eastward in the most direct path possible. Look for a road that leads northeast, encircling a sizeable empty space. Follow this road until it sharply turns northwest and then southeast. If Omath’s Redoubt, a stronghold, comes into view, it indicates that players have strayed too far south.

Continuing along the eastward road, it will gradually shift southeast, leading into the Fields of Hatred zone. It is essential to avoid marking oneself for PvP and simply enter the town of Denshar to acquire the waypoint for convenience. Afterward, players should head northwest on the road from the waypoint until they locate a suitable spot for climbing. Dismounting from the mount, ascend the path and proceed a short distance eastward to finally arrive at the Hidden Camp, now known as the Forgotten Overlook.

While the Forgotten Overlook may not offer much beyond insect adversaries, environmental references, and a cellar, the panoramic view of the ruins of Caldeum serves as a rewarding sight, making the journey worthwhile.

In conclusion, unveiling the Hidden Camp in Diablo 4 demands players’ perseverance and strategic navigation through the Kehjistan region. By following the suggested path and ensuring suitable preparations, players can relish the nostalgia and ambiance of this iconic location from Diablo 3, while forging their own unforgettable experiences in the ever-evolving world of Diablo 4.

