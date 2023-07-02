How To Get Yennefer and Ciri Skins in Fortnite

Fortnite x The Witcher collaboration has brought the iconic characters Ciri and Yennefer into the world of the battle royale game. With the partnership between CD Projekt Red and Epic Games, Fortnite players now have the opportunity to obtain these two beloved characters from The Witcher series. In this article, we will explore how to acquire the Ciri and Yennefer skins in Fortnite.

Unlike Geralt of Rivia, who was an exclusive unlock for Chapter 4, Season 1’s Battle Pass, Ciri and Yennefer can be obtained separately. These two new Fortnite x The Witcher skins closely resemble their appearances in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, adding more characters from the series into the Fortnite universe. Besides their well-designed skins, Ciri and Yennefer come with additional features that make them even more enticing for Fortnite players.

To acquire Ciri and Yennefer, players do not have to rely on a Battle Pass or a limited-time event. Instead, all they need to do is visit the Item Shop within Fortnite. The Ciri and Yennefer skins belong to the “Silver & Sorcery” Set, and their eye-catching designs can be easily spotted at the top of the Item Shop page. However, as time progresses, players may need to scroll down a bit to find them among the other available skins.

The price for each skin varies. Ciri can be purchased as part of a pack, which includes all her items, for 2,000 V-Bucks. Yennefer of Vengerberg, on the other hand, is available for 1,500 V-Bucks and can be purchased separately. It is advisable to consider purchasing the bundle for Yennefer, as Fortnite has provided her skin with a bundle option for just 300 V-Bucks more. These bundles offer a variety of items that complement the Ciri and Yennefer skins, allowing players to create the perfect loadout for these characters.

The Ciri Pack, available for 2,000 V-Bucks, includes the Ciri Outfit. This outfit represents Ciri as a Witcher and features intricate details taken directly from The Witcher 3. Additionally, the pack includes the Zireael silver sword, which serves as both a Back Bling and a Pickaxe. When used as a Pickaxe, Zireael exhibits a reactive effect with glowing green lines, indicating Ciri’s active powers. The pack also includes the Basilisk Glider, which features the winged monster that Ciri encounters and defeats during her journey in The Witcher 3.

For the Yennefer Bundle, priced at 1,800 V-Bucks, players will receive the Yennefer of Vengerberg Outfit, showcasing her iconic purple eyes, face, and outfit. The bundle also includes Yennefer’s Megascope Pickaxe, a powerful and magical tool she wields in Fortnite. Additionally, players will receive the Bird Skull Back Bling, which holds great power and serves as a trophy on the character’s back. The bundle is further enhanced by the inclusion of the Black Wings Emote, where a bird is summoned and then transformed into a bird skull used for magic.

Fortnite also offers bonus rewards for players who seek a more immersive experience. By participating in Creative Maps, players can unlock Emoticons that express the character and emotion of both Yennefer and Ciri. These Emoticons can be obtained by reaching specific goals on the respective maps. For instance, players can unlock the Annoyed Yennefer Emoticon by reaching the elimination goal in Yennefer’s Battleground (Island Code: 2862-9616-5689). Completing the parkour course in Ciri’s Escape (Island Code: 2776-4034-8400) will reward players with the Confident Ciri Emoticon. Completing both quests will also grant players the Ciri player icon.

As for the availability of Ciri and Yennefer in the Item Shop, players can expect them to stay for at least a week or two since they are a new collaboration. However, the Fortnite Item Shop can be unpredictable, and certain skins may never return once they rotate out. It is advisable for players to save up their V-Bucks from Save the World, the Battle Pass, or the V-Bucks store to acquire these limited-time The Witcher characters before they potentially disappear for good.

The collaboration between CD Projekt RED and Epic Games has sparked hope among players for future collaborations, such as a potential collaboration for the release of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Fans have expressed interest in seeing characters like Johnny Silverhand and V from Cyberpunk 2077 in Fortnite, similar to the inclusion of Ciri and Yennefer from The Witcher series. While the future remains uncertain, players can enjoy the opportunity to play as these iconic characters in Fortnite for now.

