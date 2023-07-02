How To Locate & Beat the Long Dragon in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Locating and defeating the Long Dragon in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is an exciting side quest that players can undertake to earn valuable rewards. In order to embark on this quest, players must first obtain the Vow of Riju, which is essential for solving one of the riddles at the Typhlo Ruins.

In Tears of the Kingdom, there are several side adventures that are interconnected with various side quests. One such example is the “Lucky Clover Gazette” side adventure, which rewards Link with the useful Froggy Set armor. Another side adventure called “Investigating the Typhlo Ruins” offers a unique melee weapon, but before obtaining it, players must solve four riddles within the ruins.

“The Long Dragon” is one of the later riddles to be solved due to its specific prerequisites. Tears of the Kingdom features four temples that unlock the power of the Sages, and for this particular riddle, players will require the assistance of the Sage of Lightning.

To unlock the Long Dragon side quest, players must first complete the Main Quest, “Riju of Gerudo Town.” Once they have finished the Lightning temple, they should return to the Thyphlo Ruins, where they will discover a fourth monolith. Reading the monolith will reveal that Link must locate a long dragon and utilize Riju’s ability.

To find the Typhlo Ruins, players need to activate all the Skyview Towers. The Typhlo Ruins Skyview Tower is located in the middle of the ruins itself, specifically at coordinates 0343, 3133, 0180. These ruins are situated to the north of Hyrule, between the Eldin Mountains and the Tabantha Tundra. While they are also north of the Great Forest of Hyrule, players cannot leave the forest without taking a specific route, so they must navigate around it.

To complete the quest, players need to locate a stone long dragon to the southeast of the Thyphlo Ruins. The head of the dragon can be found at coordinates 0451, 3019, 0186, but the essential part needed is the tail. Starting from the dragon’s head, players should follow the thin stone bricks on the ground, which represent the dragon’s body. They should continue to the very end of the dragon’s body, located on the eastern side of the island, at coordinates 0460, 3085, 0175.

To initiate the Long Dragon side quest, players should head near the Typhlo Ruins Skyview Tower, where they will come across a campsite with a Zonai Researcher named Kazul. After activating the Skyview Tower to reveal the map of the Typhlo Ruins, players should engage in a conversation with Kazul and offer their assistance, which will trigger the “Investigating the Typhlo Ruins” side adventure. Each of the stone monuments in the area represents a different side quest that comprises the overall side adventure.

“The Long Dragon” riddle is associated with the slab on the far right. Before delving into solving the mystery, players must acquire the Vow of Riju, which is earned by completing the main quest, “Riju of the Gerudo.” Additionally, players will need a bow and arrows for this quest.

The riddle provides a clue about the “mountain of death,” which refers to Death Mountain in the Eldin Region. Players should search along the eastern side of the Typhlo Ruins based on this information. The riddle also mentions displaying power at the end of the long dragon. Here’s what players should do:

At coordinates 0452, 3084, 0175, there is a square platform made of stone. When standing on this platform and looking straight ahead, players can see Death Mountain. Close to the platform, there are ruins resembling a snake-like body buried in the ground. While it is not necessary to follow the entire body, doing so will lead players to the statue of the dragon’s head.

Stand on the platform at 0452, 3084, 0175, and use the Vow of Riju.

Wait for the yellow field to envelop the dragon’s “tail.”

Equip the bow and draw it using the ZR-button. Aim and shoot an arrow at the tail or the ruin protruding from the ground.

If executed correctly, the platform on which Link is standing will rise out of the ground, revealing a treasure chest. Players should jump down and open the chest to obtain x3 Topaz. Completing “The Long Dragon” side quest will then be marked as “Complete” in the Adventure Log.

Embarking on the journey to locate and defeat the Long Dragon in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom provides players with an engaging and rewarding experience. By following the steps outlined above, players can successfully navigate the Typhlo Ruins, solve the riddles, and claim the treasures that await them.

