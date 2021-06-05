Miami might become the Bitcoin hotspot with Bitcoin 2021

Miami has always been the synonym for parties, fun, and beaches, and with the latest crypto event, which is expected to go down in history as the greatest might add yet another defining label to the party sport known for “fun in the sun.”

Bitcoin 2021, a star-studded event is expected to be a turning point that will mark a new beginning or rather a new wave of change for digital assets. The already hallowed event with a chain of speculations and guess which added to its popularity will be all the more splendid as it will witness the presence of renowned personalities from all walks of life. This includes Jack Dorsey, the co-founder, and CEO of Twitter, Michael Saylor to name a few. The mega-conference will include talks, speeches, discussions from experts in the field, and other bitcoin enthusiasts providing useful insights into the investment in bitcoin, banking, and many more that will prove to be quite handy and useful it comes to bitcoin.

The two-day conference is expected to mark attendance of over 50,0000 with the inclusion of several popular names, and other personalities who are expected to make an appearance adding to the brilliance and splendor of the event. Even policymakers like Cynthia Lumming are expected to be a part of the conference, underscoring the significance of this particular event which can prove to be a milestone in bitcoin history.

The timing of the conference is quite apt and sharp, as it coincides with a time when the city has witnessed a rather commendable surge in investments. After all, the right time and the right place always ensure premium results and everyone is counting on that when it comes to Bitcoin 2021. It is clear that along with the star-studded guest list, the conference also holds the weight of several hopes and expectations for the future of digital assets.

And as is expected, Twitter has been reflecting the excitement(and a bit of disagreement) associated with the conference with the flood of tweets and responses regarding the Miami conference, for every bit about bitcoin adds to the interest of the users, and what better platform to express that excitement than Twitter.

Here are a few Tweets that echo the excitement of bitcoin enthusiasts about the Miami conference.

don't drink the water at #MiamiBitcoin2021 — Fred E ⚡️ (@Fredilly) June 5, 2021

So You can attend World's Biggest #Bitcoin conference in Your

Half Pant and Shorts.

No problem at all. 😄#BitcoinMiami2021 #MiamiBitcoin2021 pic.twitter.com/R7YH1k3AqD — Shiv (@Shivfreespirit) June 5, 2021

Great work by @FrancisSuarez 👏 👏Just a matter of time before we see this enthusiasm in other govs. This decade is going to be super exciting in terms of innovation and technology adoption. #Bitcoin #Miami #MiamiBitcoin2021 🚀 https://t.co/gmxFsIpmnW — Cryptonuo (@cryptonuo1) June 5, 2021