Fortnite’s latest season, “Galactic Battle,” has brought an exciting twist to the game by introducing iconic elements from the Star Wars universe. Among these additions, the pilotable X-Wing starfighters stand out, offering players a thrilling new way to navigate the island and engage in aerial combat. This guide will help you locate these X-Wings and make the most of them in your gameplay.

In this season, X-Wings are not just cosmetic items but fully functional vehicles that players can pilot. They are primarily found at the Resistance Base, one of the new points of interest (POIs) introduced in the “Galactic Battle” season. This base is strategically located and is a hub for various Star Wars-themed activities within the game.

To find an X-Wing, head to the Resistance Base early in the match, as these vehicles are highly sought after and can be claimed quickly by other players. Once you arrive, look for the landing pads or hangars where the X-Wings are stationed. Approach the vehicle and interact with it to take control.

Mastering X-Wing Controls

Flying an X-Wing in Fortnite is an exhilarating experience, but it requires some practice to master the controls. Here’s a basic rundown:

Takeoff : After entering the X-Wing, press the designated button to start the engines and lift off.

Steering : Use your movement controls to steer the X-Wing in the desired direction.

Altitude Control : Adjust your altitude by moving the control stick or pressing the appropriate keys to ascend or descend.

Boost : Activate the boost function to increase your speed temporarily, which is useful for evading enemies or reaching distant locations quickly.

Weapons : The X-Wing is equipped with laser cannons that can be fired at opponents. Use the fire button to shoot, but be mindful of overheating, which can temporarily disable your weapons.

Strategic Advantages

Utilizing an X-Wing offers several strategic benefits:

Mobility : The X-Wing allows for rapid movement across the map, enabling you to reach key locations or escape the storm with ease.

Aerial Combat : Engage enemies from the sky, giving you a tactical advantage over ground-based opponents.

Scouting : Use the X-Wing to scout ahead and gather information about enemy positions and movements.

Support : In team modes, the X-Wing can serve as a support vehicle, providing cover fire and quick transportation for teammates.

Tips for Success

To maximize your effectiveness with the X-Wing, consider the following tips: