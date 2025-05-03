Lockpicking in Oblivion Remastered on PC is a vital skill that opens up a world of hidden treasures and secret passages. Whether you’re a stealthy thief or a curious adventurer, mastering the art of lockpicking can greatly enhance your gameplay experience. This guide will walk you through the essentials of lockpicking, from acquiring lockpicks to mastering the minigame mechanics.

Before you can start picking locks, you’ll need a supply of lockpicks. These fragile tools are essential for unlocking doors and chests throughout Cyrodiil.

1. Purchase from Shady Sam

Shady Sam is a reliable source for lockpicks. He can be found just outside the Imperial City, near the Elven Gardens District. Sam sells lockpicks for 6 gold each, with a daily limit of 30. He’s available early in the game, making him a convenient option for beginners.

2. Join the Thieves Guild

By joining the Thieves Guild, you gain access to fences who sell lockpicks. Ongar the World-Weary in Bruma is one such fence, offering lockpicks for 6 gold each. Joining the guild not only provides a steady supply of lockpicks but also opens up new quests and opportunities.

3. Loot from Enemies and Containers

Exploring dungeons and defeating enemies like goblins and bandits can yield lockpicks. Keep an eye out for chests, barrels, and crates, as they often contain these valuable tools. This method is cost-effective and encourages exploration.

Understanding the Lockpicking Minigame

Lockpicking in Oblivion Remastered involves a timing-based minigame. When you attempt to pick a lock, you’ll see a cross-section of the lock with up to five tumblers. Your goal is to set each tumbler in the “up” position without breaking your lockpick.

Mechanics

Selecting Tumblers : Use your mouse to move the lockpick left or right, selecting the tumbler you want to work on.

Raising Tumblers : Click the left mouse button to push the tumbler upward. Each tumbler moves at varying speeds, so pay close attention.

Setting Tumblers : When a tumbler reaches the top and pauses briefly, click again to set it. If timed correctly, the tumbler will stay in place.

Mistakes : If you mistime your click, the tumbler will fall, and your lockpick may break. Depending on your Security skill level, previously set tumblers might also reset.

Difficulty Levels

Locks come in various difficulties: Easy, Average, Hard, and Very Hard. The number of tumblers increases with difficulty, making timing and precision more critical.

Tips for Successful Lockpicking

1. Observe Tumbler Patterns

Each tumbler has a pattern of movement. Some rise slowly, giving you more time to set them, while others fall quickly. Practice observing these patterns to improve your timing.

2. Utilize the Auto-Attempt Feature

The game offers an auto-attempt option, which tries to pick the lock automatically. This feature can be useful for lower-difficulty locks or when you’re low on lockpicks. However, it’s less reliable for harder locks and may result in broken lockpicks.

3. Increase Your Security Skill

As your Security skill improves, the lockpicking process becomes more forgiving. Higher skill levels reduce the number of tumblers that reset upon failure and decrease the likelihood of breaking lockpicks.

4. Acquire the Skeleton Key

The Skeleton Key is a Daedric artifact that functions as an unbreakable lockpick and boosts your Security skill by 40 points. To obtain it, complete the “Nocturnal” quest, which becomes available at level 10. This powerful tool makes lockpicking significantly easier.

Practicing Lockpicking

Consistent practice is key to mastering lockpicking. Seek out various locks throughout the game world to hone your skills. Remember, patience and observation are your allies in becoming a proficient lockpicker.