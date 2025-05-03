In the vast world of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, mastering powerful spells can give you a significant edge. One such spell is the Bound Sword, a conjuration that summons a formidable two-handed sword. This weapon not only boasts impressive damage but also offers unique advantages that can enhance your gameplay experience.

The Bound Sword spell is part of the Conjuration school of magic. When cast, it summons a spectral sword resembling a Daedric Claymore. This summoned weapon is weightless, meaning it doesn’t burden your character, and it has a high base damage of 29, surpassing even the standard Daedric Claymore. However, it’s essential to note that this sword is two-handed, so it requires both hands to wield.

One of the significant benefits of the Bound Sword is its ability to harm creatures resistant to normal weapons, such as ghosts and wraiths. This makes it an invaluable tool when facing such foes. Additionally, since the weapon is conjured, it doesn’t degrade over time, eliminating the need for repairs.

Acquiring the Bound Sword Spell

To obtain the Bound Sword spell, your character must reach the Expert level in the Conjuration skill. Once you’ve achieved this, you can purchase the spell from various spell vendors throughout Cyrodiil. Notably, members of the Mages Guild often have this spell available for sale. Ensure you have sufficient gold and meet the skill requirements before attempting to buy it.

In some instances, you might find the Bound Sword spell as a reward for completing specific quests or by exploring ancient ruins and dungeons. Always keep an eye out for spell tomes and scrolls during your adventures.

Utilizing the Bound Sword Effectively

Once you’ve acquired the spell, casting it will summon the Bound Sword into your hands for a limited duration. The spell’s magicka cost is 235, so ensure you have enough magicka reserves or use potions and enchantments to boost your magicka pool.

The Bound Sword is especially useful in situations where you need a powerful weapon quickly without carrying heavy equipment. Its weightless nature means you can maintain agility and speed during combat. However, remember that sheathing the sword or casting a Dispel spell will cause it to vanish before the duration ends.

For players focusing on stealth or magic, the Bound Sword offers a temporary solution to melee combat without investing in heavy weaponry. It’s also beneficial for conserving inventory space, as you won’t need to carry a physical sword.

Enhancing Your Conjuration Skills

To make the most of the Bound Sword, consider training your Conjuration skill regularly. Practicing by casting lower-level conjuration spells, such as Summon Skeleton or Bound Dagger, can help you level up faster. Joining the Mages Guild and completing related quests will also provide opportunities to improve your skills and gain access to better spells.

Additionally, wearing gear that boosts Conjuration or using potions that enhance your magicka regeneration can make casting the Bound Sword more efficient. As your skill increases, the duration of the summoned sword will extend, allowing for longer combat engagements.

Tips and Tricks