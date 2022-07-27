How to fix Google Play Store “download pending” error

It can be quite frustrating when you eagerly download a game, get all buoyed up by the excitement, and then have to wait for eternity because the download takes forever. It is quite natural to encounter problems while using apps because they all come with their own flaws. However, some can really push you to the limit like the one mentioned earlier. Playstore download pending error does mess with one’s temper, which is why we are here to suggest a solution for the problem. After all, nothing should come between you and your favorite game. Here are some helpful fixes to help you deal with the Google Play download pending error.

How To Fix Play Store ‘download pending’ Error

1. Check Downloads and Updates

Apps updating simultaneously can be a major cause of the download pending error. Even when you download several apps at the same time, you will be faced with the same error. In case you are in a situation where you have to choose between the download and an app that should be downloaded immediately, follow the given steps.

Open the Google Play Store Click on your profile picture Select Manage apps & devices Click on the Manage Tab Now you will have a clear view of the applications that are being updated or downloaded In order to cancel the download process, press the X next to their name.

2. Check Your Connection

Checking your internet connection must be your first reflex because sometimes it is not the Playstore that is at fault. Ensure that you have a good internet connection and speed before starting to download or update. Nobody likes hiccups halfway through the process. If the internet is the actual culprit, then perhaps restarting the router might be of some help.

3. Check Your Storage and SD Card

Lack of storage on your phone or SD card can play a key role in Google Play problems. If your storage is low while attempting a download, you are likely to get a notification informing you of the same. However, if you want to double-check and ensure that storage is intact, follow the given steps.

Go to Settings Go to Storage This page shows you the amount of data you have

It will be wise to free up some space before the download. This can be done by uninstalling apps that you no longer use. Or you can delete old photos and videos that you have backed up somewhere else.

Restarting your device, downloading with the browser, clearing cache and data, checking for system updates, etc can also be of help in fixing the Google Play download pending error.