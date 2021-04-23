How to Fix Missing Media Problem on WhatsApp for Android

WhatsApp for Android users are supposedly losing their media content on the application. The issue has influenced a few clients and seems to have shown up with the new WhatsApp refreshes. It has affected clients on WhatsApp for Android form 2.21.9.2 as 2.21.9.3.

A few clients on the most recent adaptation have likewise confronted the issue. Although the texting application is yet to recognize the issue and give a fix, there is a straightforward workaround to bring back your media content.

As brought up by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, a few clients saw that they couldn’t discover their media content, for example, photos and videos , on the new WhatsApp for Android variants.

The substance, however, existed on their phone and could be gotten to through the photo gallery.

If you are among those clients and are influenced by the missing media issue on WhatsApp, you can follow not many these means to take your media content back to the application.

The most effective method to fix missing media issue on WhatsApp for Android

WABetaInfo has shared the workaround to fix the missing media issue on WhatsApp for Android. However, prior to starting with the process, users are prescribed to back up their visits.

Close WhatsApp on your phone and clear reserve to ensure the application isn’t running behind the scenes.

Open your phone’s local document supervisor and go to WhatsApp > Media.

Presently, move the substance in the Media organizer to Android > Media > com.whatsapp > WhatsApp > Media. If it’s not too much trouble, note that you simply need to move the substance of the media envelope and not the whole organizer.

You are additionally needed to stand by until the entirety of the substance gets moved to the objective envelope. At that point, open the WhatsApp application.

You’ll have the option to see your media content back on WhatsApp in the wake of following the previously mentioned steps.

If you would prefer not to take the manual way, you can trust that WhatsApp will bring an update that fixes the issue. The update could move the substance from the current organizer to the upgraded one naturally.