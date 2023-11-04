How To Fix Stick Drift in DualSense PS5 Controller

Have you ever been in the middle of an intense gaming session on your PlayStation 5, only for your character to move on its own, causing frustration and ruining your gaming experience? This annoying issue is known as PS5 stick drift, and it can make your gameplay less enjoyable. The good news is that you can fix this problem without too much hassle. In this guide, we will walk you through the steps to rectify PS5 controller stick drift.

Before you can fix the issue, it’s essential to understand the problem. The PS5 DualSense controller comes equipped with buttons and two analog sticks that provide precise control in your favorite games. However, if you notice that the movements of your character do not align with your joystick inputs, you might be experiencing stick drift.

Common Causes of Stick Drift

Stick drift can occur for various reasons, including physical damage, wear and tear from regular use, debris accumulation, and outdated software. Let’s delve into the solutions to these issues.

Adjust the Input Threshold

The input threshold is the zone where your controller doesn’t register any movement. If you’re dealing with excessive drift, you can try decreasing the input threshold within the game you’re playing. Unfortunately, you can’t adjust the input threshold on your PS5 console itself. Here’s how you can do it:

Access the settings within the game.

Look for the input threshold option and reduce it to improve control.

Reset Your PS5 DualSense Controller

Resetting your controller is often the simplest solution. This action disconnects the device from the console, forcing it to re-establish the connection, potentially eliminating controller drift. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Turn off your PS5 console.

Locate the Reset button on the back of your DualSense controller (it’s a small hole).

Use a straightened paperclip to press and hold the Reset button for about 5 seconds.

Afterward, turn your console back on once the DualSense controller has fully disconnected.

Clean the Analog Stick

Dust and debris can accumulate over time, leading to stick drift. Cleaning the analog stick can help alleviate this problem. Use a soft, dry cloth to clean both the joint connected to the controller and the pad itself. Avoid using cleaning liquids or alcohol, as they may damage the internal components of the controller.

Ensure Your Software is Up-to-Date

Sometimes, outdated controller or console software can lead to stick drift. To ensure that your software is current, follow these steps:

Connect the controller to the console using a USB cable.

Press the PS button (the PlayStation logo) and open the Accessories menu.

In the Wireless Controller Device Software tab, it should display “Up to date.” If not, the console should automatically update it when connected to the internet.

For your PS5 console, check for system software updates as well:

Navigate to the Home screen.

Select Settings > System > System Software > System Software Update and Settings.

In the Update System Software tab, choose between Wi-Fi or USB update options.

Reset Bluetooth on Your Controller

Disconnecting your controller from your console’s Bluetooth devices and then reconnecting it can sometimes eliminate stick drift. Here’s how you can do it:

To disconnect your controller:

Press the PS button, go to Accessories.

Under General, select Bluetooth Accessories.

Choose the controller and select Delete, then confirm with Ok.

To reconnect your controller:

On the disconnected controller, press the PS button and the Share button simultaneously to put the controller into Sync Mode.

Select Yes and log in to your profile.

Adjust DualSense Edge Deadzones (For DualSense Edge Wireless Controller Owners)

If you own a DualSense Edge Wireless Controller, you can adjust the sensitivity of the joysticks to counteract internal stick drift issues. Here’s how to do it:

Access Settings and select Accessories.

Choose DualSense Edge Wireless Controller and then go to Custom Profiles.

Create a custom profile and confirm.

Within your created profile, select Stick Sensitivity/Deadzone.

Pick the stick you want to edit and experiment with sensitivity and curve settings to mitigate drift.

When All Else Fails

