How To Get The Fists of Fate in Diablo 4

In the enchanting world of Diablo 4, where damage numbers fluctuate between the minuscule and the monumental, there exists a mystical pair of gloves known as the Fists of Fate. These unique gloves promise a thrilling twist to your gaming experience, catering to players of all classes. Famously dubbed the “Gacha Gloves” by the Diablo 4 community, this peculiar armor piece immerses you in the capricious realm of RNG, offering both thrilling rewards and tantalizing risks. In this guide, we will unravel the secrets of acquiring the Fists of Fate and explore some recommended builds that synergize seamlessly with this enigmatic item.

Obtaining the Fists of Fate

The path to acquiring the Fists of Fate in Diablo 4 is no easy feat. These unique gloves are predominantly found within Nightmare Dungeons and Helltides, and they hold a special place in the Season of Blood. To embark on your quest for the Fists of Fate, your journey will lead you to the Beast in Ice, a formidable boss concealed within the Level 85 Glacial Fissure Dungeon, situated to the west of Kyovashad.

To summon the Beast in Ice, you must activate a Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil. Crafting this sigil is made possible at any Occultist by utilizing 9 Distilled Fear and 250 Sigil Powder. Distilled Fear can be earned through your triumph in Tier 30 Nightmare Dungeons and those of higher ranks. On the other hand, Sigil Powder is readily obtainable through the salvaging of Nightmare Sigils, which can be found in various parts of the game.

For those seeking an alternative, a lower-level method involves venturing into the Blind Burrows. This dungeon is teeming with spiders, creatures known to have an increased likelihood of dropping the coveted Fists of Fate. It is recommended to tackle the Nightmare version of this dungeon to maximize your chances of obtaining the gloves after each run. However, keep in mind that the spiders are also inclined to drop other item types such as chest pieces, foci, and two-handed swords, which might temper your expectations. To secure these elusive gloves, be prepared for a fair amount of farming.

It is important to note that Unique items will only start to appear when players reach World Tier 3 and beyond.

Optimal Builds for Fists of Fate

The Fists of Fate, as their name implies, revolve around the element of luck. These unique gloves possess the power to amplify Core Skills, enabling them to strike with up to three times their usual potency, or, on the flip side, to reduce their impact to a mere 1%. This intriguing effect is not denoted as a Lucky Hit effect, suggesting that proc coefficients do not hold sway in this case.

With this in mind, it is imperative to pair the Fists of Fate with builds that boast high attack speed or Core Skills characterized by rapid, successive strikes. For instance, classes like the Barbarian, with its Whirlwind skill, the Rogue’s Rapid Fire, or the Sorcerer’s Ice Shards, are particularly well-suited for these gloves. By maintaining a swift and aggressive playstyle, players can capitalize on the 300% damage procs, while keeping the 1% procs at a minimum.

Nonetheless, it is advisable to invest in Lucky Hit Chance, as the other affixes associated with the Fists of Fate are closely tied to Lucky Hit procs as well. Each of these effects has the potential to trigger independently, ensuring that at least one will come into play on a consistent basis.

In essence, the damage bonus offered by the Fists of Fate can be likened to the combination of Critical Strike Chance and Critical Strike Damage affixes. However, it is vital to acknowledge the gloves’ limitations, notably their lack of defensive stats and their inability to bolster Core Skills with additional ranks. Crafting your build around these constraints is essential to maximize their effectiveness.