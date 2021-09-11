How to format a computer

So your laptop has slowed down and you’re not sure what to do. Perhaps you’ve just installed too many apps, or perhaps your computer has been infected with malicious malware. Or perhaps your system registry has just gotten out of control. Your laptop has become slow for whatever reason, and you want it to return to its previous level of performance.

If you completely reformat your laptop, you can get everything back up and running at full speed. It saves your laptop and restores it to the state it was in when you first bought it. However, you must exercise caution since a step structure such as this involves a large number of steps. If you skip even one step, you risk losing your data or being unable to recover your operating system. To begin, make sure you have all of the required software to restore your computer, and then format your hard drive and reinstall Windows using either a Windows operating system installation disc or a recovery disc.