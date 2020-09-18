How to gain more Instagram followers in 2020?

Instagram is one of the most used social media platforms all over the world. It has become a hub for influencers and businesses. Therefore, more users are trying to increase their reach and followers on the platform. But, social media can be tricky, and it’s not easy to always do the right things that click. However, your account’s constant effort and proper maneuvering can give you substantial results if you use the right tricks. So, here are some ways to gain more Instagram followers in 2020.

1) Choose your niche

The most crucial part of gaining followers is targeting the right audience every time. It can be done only if you choose your niche and stick to it. Let’s assume that you are a food blogger and have 2000 active followers; then, your followers expect top quality food snaps and videos from you. If you occasionally post something else, even if it doesn’t harm it, it won’t do any good. So, it’s better not to deviate from your category. Also, even while doing sponsored content, it must belong to your type.

2) Post quality content

Once you are done choosing your niche, its time to engage users by posting quality content. It is essential to understand that until your Instagram account provides value to your followers, they won’t follow you. Tips and Tricks to grown on Instagram are fine, but nothing will work if you don’t have good content.

3) Make use of statistics

Instagram provides many statistics but to get an even more profound analysis of your account and posts. You can use a 3rd party app. The app is called Combin Growth, which provides you with loads of data to help you do everything correctly. Some crucial functions that this app brings are:

Activity : It enables you to take a look at the activity of your audience. Their engagement with your posts, when they are most active, and a lot more. It also shows the account’s progress and performance of hashtags that can be used to implement your marketing strategy better.

Auto-task : Engaging in other people’s content in your niche is also important. Helping you out in the same Combin Growth provides features that can be used to auto-like and comment on posts found on the base of the parameters you set. It saves you a lot of time and effort.

Bulk unfollow: If you use Combin Growth, you can directly check whether someone is following you or not. If you want you can also bulk unfollow users that don’t follow you back or are inactive.

4) Collab

The best way to increase followers is by collaborating with influencers in your niche. Collaborating is a very effective way because it not only helps your account out but also the person you are collaborating with. You can take recommendations from your audience and collaborate accordingly. To do Collabs even more efficiently you can use the Combin Growth app. The app uses advanced proprietary algorithms that can help users to find relevant influencers.

5) Use hashtags

Hashtags are your ultimate weapon if you want to grow on Instagram. Using trending hashtags can boost the reach of your posts significantly. To find the trending hashtags for your niche, you can use sites or apps that tell you how your used hashtags perform and the most searched ones.

We hope that these 5 tips will help you in increasing your reach on Instagram. If you have any further queries, let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like, and share it with your friends.