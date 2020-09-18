AFK Gaming secured $200K in pre-Series A funding

AFK Gaming, an esports content platform, has now secured $200000 in a Pre-Series A funding round from the Inflection Point Ventures.

AFK Gaming will now going to use the new funds to link reach to revenue through direct and programmatic advertising while also expanding the scope of coverage to additional esports titles in South-eastern Asia.

On the funding into AFK Gaming, Vinay Bansal, Founder and CEO, IPV said, “The ongoing pandemic has introduced us to many aspects of keeping ourselves engaged. Esports and e-gaming have also emerged as new aspects for many of us and companies like AFK Gaming have played a part in keeping us informed about esports in the lockdown.”

He further said, “The impact is clear as they registered 4x growth in users. We believe emergence of esports will see an accelerated acceptance in India. Just like healthcare and education, tech will also disrupt many high-ticket sports properties and we believe AFK gaming is poised well to leverage this opportunity.”