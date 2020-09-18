How to download entire YouTube playlists and channels in one click?

Youtube is currently the 2nd most visited website in the world after Google. The best part about the site is the diverse content genres it brings. There is almost everything available for every kind of person. But if your internet is slow, then watching videos Online can be a real pain. Another problem that has recently started is Youtube is pushing too many ads, which makes watching content a cumbersome experience if you have a free account.

To help you guys here is a way to download entire YouTube playlists and channels in one click and enjoy them anytime. This ensures that even if your internet is not working, you can watch your favorite videos offline.

How to download youtube videos for free?

Youtube gives you the option to save videos offline, but those can’t be shared and need an internet connection to update. They also get expired after a particular period, so that’s another problem. If you have a Youtube premium account then it’s good because you can enjoy content ad-free, but if that’s not the case then you need 3rd party apps to help you out. So, we thought of making a list of the top 5 offline video downloaders but then decided to pick the top one of the list and talk about its features.

Be it downloading a video, a playlist, or an entire youtube channel, it can be done by using the 4K Video Downloader. The app is entirely free to use and has a load of cool features. Be it saving content in HD, fhd, mp3, Mkv, or any other format, everything can be done directly from one single app. And the best part is that you don’t even need to know how to use these features because their excellent site brings tutorials for a lot of tips and tricks.

Now, you don’t need a Youtube premium account to watch videos ad-free and in the background. Here are the steps to follow to download a youtube video:

Download the app from their website. Once the app is installed, you need to paste the video/playlist/entire youtube channel link to get the download option. Select the Video/audio format you want to download the videos in. Now, wait. Once the download is complete, you can enjoy the content anytime, anywhere.

Other than that, you can also download the subtitles of videos and even blocked videos. Some other useful tutorials that the app’s website brings are:

Frame extraction of videos

360-degree videos download

Private videos download

If you have been using a paid app for downloading Youtube videos, then you are wasting your money. The free alternative 4K Video Downloader provides excellent service and a list of useful features. If you have any queries regarding the same, do let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.