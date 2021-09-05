How to game share on PS4

Nothing is more aggravating than buying a game just to discover it isn’t all that good. It used to be feasible for gamers to exchange cartridges or discs with friends in order to test out new games, but with the growth in popularity of digital games, this is no longer viable.

Even if you just have a digital copy, you can still exchange games with pals and check out games that your friends possess. You can still gameshare with pals on the PlayStation 4 with a little tinkering. This function allows you to share the titles in your PlayStation library with friends and family, possibly saving you a lot of money.

You may try gameshare, which has been around for a while and works similarly to giving someone a real disc. That means you may digitally rent your game to someone else, but you won’t be able to play at the same time. (And no, game sharing on the PS4 isn’t illegal.) A PlayStation Plus subscription is required for both users. Here’s how to do it:

Log in to your PlayStation account on a PlayStation 4 system owned by a friend.

Select Settings.

Further choose Account Management.

Choose Activate as Your Primary PS4 and then confirm your decision. You may need to deactivate your PS4 console, but don’t panic; you can always revive it later.

Player two will now be able to see all of player one’s games in their library and download them to their PS4 hard drive.

Here’s how to play with a friend using the Share Play feature:

Add the person you want to start a party with by searching for them or selecting them from your friends list on the Invite Players screen. Choose Send Invitation after following the steps.

Download and install the game you wish to play.

On your DualShock 4 controller, press the share button.

On your TV screen, select Share Play.

Choose a buddy from your list with whom you wish to share your game. Your gaming systems will link after they accept your invitation, and the 60-minute session will begin.

You may quickly resume another session once the current one expires and pick up where you left off.

If you’re both using mics, the person you’re Share Playing with will be able to see your screen and chat to you. You may even let your friend test out the game after you’ve been in a session together. Here’s how to do it: