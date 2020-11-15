QR codes- as small they seem are as useful. QR stands for Quick Response, which means a QR code take a piece of information from a transitory media and put it into your cell phone.

There are a lot of ways with which you can share links from Google Chrome on Android. You can duplicate a URL or offer it straightforwardly with another application. Yet, it’s in every case great to have more choices, and one such choice is QR codes.

“A QR code is a type of matrix barcode. A barcode is a machine-readable optical label that contains information about the item to which it is attached”- says Wikipedia. If you’re curious to know How to Generate a URL QR Code in Google Chrome on Android? You’ve visited just the right place.

How to Generate a URL QR Code in Google Chrome on Android?

If you take the instance of Chrome the QR code you generate will link to the URL you’re sharing. You can download the QR code or hold it to scan and solve your purpose.

If you wish to start with the QR code sharing feature in Google Chrome on Android, you’ll need to allow a couple of chrome flags. When you will allow these flags, you should know that it will not deter your browser’s performance. But you must know that the writing part of it can be a little tacky.