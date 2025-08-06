Playing Type Soul and want a Dimensional Shard? Follow the guide to know how you can get one and use it within the game. We shall see its utility and what are the steps to acquire it. So, let us begin.

What is a Dimensional Shard in Type Soul?

A Dimensional Shard in Type Soul is an item used to get a powerful, unique weapon and make your character stronger than before. They’re pretty rare and are always in demand in the game. You’ll usually get them from defeating specific bosses or completing difficult challenges, the details of which we shall explain in the sections ahead. It is not exactly mandatory, but it can help you boost your game and get a cool gear or weapon that is lethal and strong.

Ways to get Dimensional Shard in Type Soul

Now that we know what a Dimensional Shard is, we shall see how one can acquire it.

Firstly Defeat Sachiel

If you manage to crack this, there is no other method that you need to rely upon. Following this, you need to defeat the World Boss, Sachiel, who spawns in Karakura Town. While you fight with him, he has a chance to drop a Dimensional Shard, but the drop rate is low. So, it is possible, but quite rare, that you’ll find what you need there.

Participate in Clan Wars

You can also get a Shard as a reward from Clan Wars, specifically from events like “King of the World” or “Thrill of the Hunt.” So, make sure that you participate in them and make the most of them.

Trading When Needed

If drops haven’t helped you in the past, then you might be able to trade with other players. However, remember that you are asking for something valuable, and nobody would expect an average barter product. Since the Shard is a Mythical rarity item, you’ll need to offer something of equal value in return.

AFK World Utilities

Some players can also get them from the AFK World, especially if you have Premium or a Soulian Streak boost, but this doesn’t come with a guarantee.

These are the ways that can help you get a Dimensional Shard in Type Soul. You can see what works for you and then make it happen. It’s not that difficult either.

What kind of weapons do we get in Type Soul?

You can get all sorts of cool weapons in Type Soul, depending on your character. There are different swords like the Longsword, Katana, and Odachi, as well as slightly and much bigger stuff like Greatswords and Hammers. Some characters also use unique items like gauntlets, daggers, or even axes, adding to their potential and value. The rarer the weapon, the more value it holds. And remember, it is also harder to find. Luckily, you can use Dimensional Shard for any of the three kinds, and it can help you get a big push in Type Soul.