Former President Donald Trump made headlines again this week, not just for an abrupt departure from the G7 summit, but for comments that directly clashed with a new product launch by his family’s business. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One early Tuesday morning, Trump explained his sudden return to Washington, D.C., citing a preference for being “on the scene” rather than communicating remotely.

Though he didn’t go into detail, he voiced suspicion about using phones at all—suggesting he avoids them due to concerns about surveillance. The statement was especially notable given that only hours earlier, the Trump Organization had unveiled a major new telecom initiative: a Trump-branded smartphone.

Introducing the Trump Phone: A Gold-Colored, Flag-Etched Device

The Trump Organization has officially announced its entry into the tech world with the launch of a new smartphone and accompanying mobile service under the brand “Trump Mobile.” The flagship device, known as the “T1,” features a gold-colored exterior and an American flag engraving.

Promotional materials emphasize patriotism, with claims that the phone is “built for real Americans” and designed with conservative values in mind. The company has also positioned the device as a pro-America alternative in a market dominated by tech giants like Apple and Samsung.

The phone is currently available for preorder and expected to launch in September, priced at $499.

Domestic Manufacturing Claims Under Scrutiny

Initial marketing highlighted that the T1 would be made in the United States, but tech experts and supply chain analysts quickly cast doubt on that claim. Industry professionals note that while some final assembly might occur domestically, producing a smartphone entirely in the U.S. is virtually impossible at present due to the lack of domestic facilities capable of manufacturing key components like screens, memory chips, and camera modules.

Tinglong Dai, a professor at Johns Hopkins University specializing in supply chains, told The Wall Street Journal that the U.S. currently lacks the capacity to build a complete smartphone from scratch and would need several years to develop such infrastructure.

These realities suggest that the T1 will likely rely on parts sourced or produced in China—raising questions about the contrast between the product’s branding and its actual origin.

Eric Trump Addresses Production Concerns

In response to skepticism, Eric Trump, an executive vice president at the Trump Organization, clarified in an interview that while the long-term goal is to manufacture the phones entirely in the U.S., the initial production run will involve international components. He reaffirmed the company’s vision to bring more manufacturing back to American soil and emphasized that the initiative was rooted in creating jobs for American workers in the future.

Though details remain limited, Eric’s statements suggest that the first wave of T1 devices will be at least partially assembled outside the U.S., with aspirations for domestic manufacturing down the line.

Trump’s Complicated Relationship with Technology

The launch of a Trump-branded smartphone highlights an ongoing paradox surrounding the former president’s approach to technology. Throughout his career—and even during his time in the White House—Trump has been known for his aversion to digital communication tools. Former aides have said he often preferred handwritten notes and verbal instructions over email, and he was reportedly uncomfortable with using computers or mobile devices beyond the basics.

Although Trump has a strong presence on his social media platform, Truth Social, reports indicate that he often dictates messages rather than posting them himself. This hands-off relationship with technology stands in contrast to the launch of a product that’s deeply embedded in the digital world.

Supporters Rally, Critics Raise Eyebrows

Despite these contradictions, the Trump-branded phone has generated excitement among his loyal base. The blend of patriotic aesthetics and conservative-friendly messaging appears to resonate with some consumers who feel alienated by mainstream tech companies.

However, critics point to the mixed messages surrounding the phone’s origin, the timing of the launch, and Trump’s personal statements about phones as signs that the project is more about branding than delivering a competitive technology product. Others highlight the irony of promoting an “America First” device that likely depends on Chinese manufacturing.

There’s also debate over how viable the phone is in a saturated market, especially against established players with decades of research and infrastructure behind them.