How To get a Flashlight in Sons Of The Forest

The survival horror game Sons of the Forest offers players an intense and exciting experience as they explore a remote island that is home to cannibals and mutants. Among the various tools that players can use to survive in this challenging environment is the flashlight, which is a must-have for players who want to explore caves or venture out at night. While other light sources are available in the game, such as plasma lighters and crafted torches, the flashlight is the most effective and reliable option.

To obtain the flashlight in Sons of the Forest, players need to head northwest of the snowy mountain in the centre of the island. Using the GPS makes finding its exact location much easier, as it is on the body of a fallen soldier who has a GPS locator attached to him. This locator shows up as a purple symbol on the map, and the flashlight is at the one closest to the mountain. Once players reach the locator’s range, they will hear a high-pitched beeping sound that gets louder and closer together as they approach.

If players approach the flashlight from the west, they will see the body of the fallen soldier hanging from a rope tied around a moss-covered rock on a cliff. They can use a gun or bow to shoot the rope and knock him down or go to the top of the cliff and cut the rope using an axe. Once the soldier is down, the flashlight will be near his body, along with the GPS locator and a few other supplies. It is essential to note that the flashlight will be fully charged, but players will eventually need to find batteries to ensure they can replace them as soon as necessary.

Thankfully, batteries are found all over the island in crates, supply cases, and suitcases left behind. The crash site is an excellent place to grab some, and most campsites will have at least one pack. Whenever the flashlight is low on power, the bar on the side will decrease and turn red. Players need to go inside the inventory to replace the batteries by clicking “I” and left-clicking on the flashlight to add it to the crafting station. Next, they need to left-click a battery pack directly above the crafting station to add it and then click the gear to combine the two. Players can either directly equip the flashlight from the inventory or click “L” in live mode to pull it up.

While the flashlight is not the only light source in Sons of the Forest, it is the most effective and reliable option for players who want to explore the island safely. Cannibals and mutants are more likely to make their presence known in the dark, making it essential for players to have as much light as possible. Additionally, the flashlight’s location is not too difficult to find, and players can easily use the GPS to get to it.

In conclusion, a flashlight is vital for players in Sons of the Forest who want to explore the island safely. To obtain the flashlight, players need to head northwest of the snowy mountain in the centre of the island and locate the fallen soldier with the GPS locator attached to him. Once they have the flashlight, players can find batteries all over the island to ensure that they can replace them as soon as necessary. With the flashlight in hand, players can confidently explore the island at night and venture into caves. So, don’t forget to get the flashlight in Sons of the Forest to stay safe and survive the horrors of the island.