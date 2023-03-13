Lightyear Frontier Delayed Indefinitely for Xbox Game Pass Day One Release

Xbox Game Pass’s highly anticipated Lightyear Frontier, a farming simulator game developed by Frame Break, has been delayed indefinitely for its day-one release. Although Xbox Game Pass is constantly adding new games to its library, the delay of Lightyear Frontier may disappoint some fans. However, a delay often means the game will be more polished, resulting in a better overall experience.

Originally scheduled to release in early access this spring, Lightyear Frontier would have launched on Xbox Game Pass day one. Early access has benefited other new titles like Slime Rancher 2, which recently received an update allowing fans to explore a new biome. However, while expanding piecemeal with feedback is certainly beneficial, a certain level of quality and content is still expected before early access hits. Frame Break is likely working on hitting that benchmark, although it is unable to commit to a new release date at this time.

In a statement, Frame Break confirmed the Lightyear Frontier delay and described it as a difficult decision. The developer also stated that it cannot commit to a new launch window but will continue to provide development updates to its community. While some fans may be disappointed by the delay, it is important to note that the delay could result in a better early access game, which is crucial for farming simulators, a beloved but niche and competitive genre.

Lightyear Frontier is an open-world farming adventure game that features co-op gameplay. Players must maintain an exofarm on an alien planet, grow previously unknown crops, and explore a new world. With a scanner satellite, players can uncover lost knowledge and find ancient secrets hidden on the planet.

In the meantime, Xbox Game Pass already has an expansive March 2023 line-up, with confirmed titles including Valheim on March 14, Civilization 6 on March 16, Ni no Kuni 2 on March 21, MLB The Show 23 on March 28, and Infinite Guitars on March 30. Way to the Woods is also scheduled for release in March, although no specific date has been announced.

Overall, the delay of Lightyear Frontier on Xbox Game Pass is a disappointment for some fans, but it could lead to a better early-access game. While Frame Break cannot commit to a new launch window, it will continue to share development updates with the community. With Xbox Game Pass constantly adding new titles, there are still plenty of games for players to enjoy in the meantime, including the confirmed titles for March 2023.