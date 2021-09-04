How to get a free website

After all, not everyone has the financial means to invest in a domain name, hosting platform, and web designer. Fortunately, there are many excellent free choices accessible online if you know where to look (and we do). We’ll guide you through everything you need to know about getting started with your website, including where to locate a free web host and how to obtain a free domain name.

Look for a free web host that meets your requirements. There are a few firms that provide free web hosting and make it simple to create a simple website with your own customised content. The cost of doing so is generally a special subdomain (with the company’s name) and much fewer design possibilities for the site. Free website design and hosting choices are available from Yola, Google Sites, Freehostia, and Biz.nf.

Create an account with your new web host. To get started, most services will demand an email address and other verified identifying details. Some may also ask for credit card information if payment is to be made automatically depending on your consumption, although this is unlikely. If you already have a Google account, joining up for Google Sites or Blogger is as simple as logging in and going to the appropriate page.

Select a domain name. Free domain names or subdomain names (URLs including the company’s name) are available from many (but not all) free web providers. Typically, you’ll be asked to choose a URL immediately after joining up, and you’ll have to confirm its availability beforehand. Select your domain name with caution. While some servers may enable future changes to your custom domain name (subject to availability and generally configurable through your profile options), others may not.

Build a website for yourself. Free website hosting may not allow you to completely modify the appearance and feel of your site, but they do provide pre-made themes with adjustable features. For many people, this is a blessing, since these templates and tools make it simple to create a professional-looking website. Before joining up for a service, you should be able to look over the various templates and sample websites.

Free domain name registrars may be found by doing some research. This is a fantastic choice if all you need is a free domain name (for example, if your website is already established or if you want to develop it yourself from scratch). A short search will turn up a number of firms that provide free domains.

Select a registrar for your domain name. Before deciding on a domain name registrar, think about what services and functionalities you most require, as well as your aspirations and dreams for the site itself.

Look for the domain names you want. Due to the rarity of other domain extensions, your preferred domain name is more likely to be available through free domain provider services. You will need to check the availability of your domain before it is assigned to you.

Choose a domain name from the list of options. Some websites only provide one domain extension (for example, “.tk” or “.tumblr.com”), whilst others will look for all accessible (free) domain extensions. Choose a domain name that appeals to you, and you’re ready to begin developing your website.