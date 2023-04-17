In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, there are various tools that players can acquire to make their island life easier, and one such tool is the ladder. The ladder allows players to reach higher places on their island and access new areas, making it a valuable tool for island development. However, obtaining a ladder requires some effort and progression in the game. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get a ladder in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Step 1: Invite Villagers

To unlock the recipe for the ladder, players need to collect a total of 2,000 Nook Miles. Nook Miles are a form of in-game currency that can be earned by completing various tasks and achievements. Once players have collected enough Nook Miles, they can head to Tom Nook’s Resident Services tent, which is located in the green plaza of their island. Inside the tent, there will be a green kiosk on the right-hand side where players can access the Nook Miles Rewards menu.

Players can use their Nook Miles to purchase a Nook Miles Ticket from the Rewards menu for 2,000 Nook Miles. After obtaining the ticket, players need to head to the airport on their island, which is initially locked for new players and requires in-game progression to unlock. Once at the airport, players can use the Nook Miles Ticket to visit a Mystery Island on the map.

On the Mystery Island, players need to roam around until they come across a wandering animal NPC. Players need to interact with the NPC and keep talking to them until they get the option to invite them to their island. Players will need to repeat this process on two more Mystery Islands to invite a total of three NPCs to their island.

Step 2: Open Nook’s Cranny:

The next step in obtaining a ladder is to help Timmy Nook set up his shop, Nook’s Cranny. Players will need to collect materials for Timmy, which include 30 Wood, 30 Softwood, 30 Hardwood, and 30 Iron Nuggets.

Wood can be easily obtained by hitting trees with an axe. Different types of trees on the island yield different types of wood, such as regular Wood, Softwood, and Hardwood. Players can collect wood by repeatedly hitting trees with their axe until they gather enough of each type.

Iron Nuggets, on the other hand, are a bit trickier to obtain. There are limited rocks on the island that can randomly yield Iron Nuggets, as well as other resources like stone and clay, when destroyed. Players may need to hit rocks multiple times to get all the Iron Nuggets they need, as the resources obtained from rocks are random. It may take some time and effort to gather enough Iron Nuggets for Timmy.

Once players have collected all the required materials, they need to bring them to Timmy Nook at Nook’s Cranny. Timmy will then use the materials to set up his shop, and as a reward, players will receive the DIY recipe for the ladder.

Step 3: Craft the Ladder:

After obtaining the DIY recipe for the ladder, players can now craft it on their workbench. To craft the ladder, players will need the following materials:

4x Wood

4x Hardwood

4x Softwood

Players can gather these materials by hitting trees with their axe, as mentioned earlier. Once players have gathered enough materials, they can go to their workbench, which is usually located in their house or in a designated crafting area on their island.

At the workbench, players can select the ladder from their DIY recipes and craft it using the materials they have collected. Once the ladder is crafted, it will be added to their inventory, and players can start using it to access higher places on their island.

