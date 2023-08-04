How To Get a Meteorite in Pokemon GO

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 promises to be an exciting event, and one of the most sought-after rewards is the legendary Dragon, Mega Rayquaza. This Mega version of Rayquaza, first introduced in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, was a formidable force in the competitive scene until it was eventually banned. Now, players have a chance to obtain Mega Rayquaza in Pokemon GO, but it comes with a twist – the need for a special in-game item called Meteorite to achieve this evolution. In this guide, we will explore how trainers can get their hands on Meteorites and fulfill the dream of Mega Evolving Rayquaza.

The Enigmatic History of Mega Rayquaza:

Mega Rayquaza’s history is a complex one. Originally, it appeared as a Mega form in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, where it dominated the competitive environment. However, due to its overwhelming power, it was later banned. Now, Mega Rayquaza is making its way to Pokemon GO, presenting an exciting opportunity for trainers to harness its extraordinary strength.

Acquiring Meteorites:

To Mega Evolve Rayquaza in Pokemon GO, players must first teach it the Charged Attack Dragon Ascent. The key to teaching this move lies in obtaining Meteorites, a new in-game item. Fortunately, trainers attending Go Fest 2023 or completing certain Special Research tasks during the event will be eligible to receive Meteorites. Specifically, trainers attending the live events in London, New York, and Osaka will have a chance to obtain Meteorites, while others can earn them by accomplishing designated research tasks.

Unlocking Mega Evolution:

Similar to its Mega Evolution process in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, Mega Rayquaza’s evolution in Pokemon GO relies on learning the signature move Dragon Ascent. This Charged Attack can be taught to Rayquaza using Meteorites, making the acquisition of these items even more critical for trainers aspiring to unlock Mega Evolution.

Global GO Fest and Mega Rayquaza Raids:

Meteorites will be available during the Global GO Fest event, with ticket-holders having early access. Trainers need a ticket for the special research task that rewards them with Meteorites. During this time, players can expect to encounter Mega Rayquaza in Raids held in London, Osaka, and New York. Only ticket-holders will receive Mega Energy upon defeating Mega Rayquaza in these Raids.

Global Debut of Mega Rayquaza:

For all Pokemon Go players, the much-anticipated global debut of Mega Rayquaza in Raids will occur on Sunday, August 27, 2023. As a special bonus, all players who log into Pokemon Go on this day will receive a new Special Research quest that grants a Meteorite upon completion. This item is a crucial requirement for Mega Evolving Rayquaza.

Mega Rayquaza’s Advantages:

The Mega Evolution of Rayquaza brings several advantages to trainers. As the Mega Level increases with successive Mega Evolutions, catching Flying, Dragon, or Psychic-type Pokemon will yield additional XP, Candy, and an increased chance of Candy XL. Moreover, while in battle at a Gym or Raid, Mega Rayquaza enhances the damage dealt by other Trainers’ Pokemon in the same area. Attacks from Flying, Dragon, or Psychic-type moves will receive an additional damage boost.

Conclusion:

With the highly anticipated Pokemon Go Fest 2023 on the horizon, trainers around the world are eagerly preparing for the chance to obtain Mega Rayquaza, the legendary Dragon. To achieve this powerful Mega Evolution, trainers need to obtain Meteorites through Special Research tasks or by attending Go Fest events in London, New York, or Osaka. Once equipped with a Meteorite, they can teach Rayquaza the Charged Attack Dragon Ascent, unlocking its Mega Evolution potential. With Mega Rayquaza’s arrival, Pokemon GO players can look forward to exciting battles and enhanced rewards, making their journey as trainers more thrilling than ever before.

Comments

comments