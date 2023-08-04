How To Respec in Baldur’s Gate 3

Respeccing your characters and companions in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a crucial aspect of the game, allowing you to explore different playstyles without starting anew. To accomplish this, you must seek out a mysterious figure named Withers, a friendly but eerie undead character who offers respec services in exchange for gold. This guide will walk you through the steps of finding Withers early in the game and how to respec your characters.

Before you embark on this quest, there are a few prerequisites you need to fulfill:

Attain level 2 or 3 in your character progression. Have a minimum of two companions to join you on your journey. Obtain lockpicks and a trap disarming kit, as they might come in handy during your exploration.

Finding Withers at the Goblin Camp:

Locating Withers may not be a straightforward task, but the benefits he provides are well worth the effort. First, make your way west from the Emerald Grove, which will lead you to the goblin camp. The camp is located on the opposite side of the map from the grove and is easily identifiable by its red-roofed buildings.

To reach the Goblin Camp, you will have to traverse through the Blighted Village, a town overrun by goblins. There are three possible approaches to get through this area:

Sneak past the goblins stealthily. Utilize persuasion skills to talk your way out of combat. Engage in combat with the goblins.

Proceed westward until you arrive at the main part of the Goblin Camp, marked by the Goblin Camp waypoint. From there, head southwest until you reach a courtyard where goblins are roasting animals and engaging in conversations. Navigate through this area and continue northward to find a giant ogre standing beside a set of large doors. Passing another dialogue check with the goblin guard at the entrance will grant you access to the Shattered Sanctum.

Within the sanctum, continue forward until you reach a large throne occupied by Priestess Gut. Just beyond the throne on the right side, a wooden bridge awaits your crossing. After crossing the bridge, take a left turn and encounter three goblins guarding a door. Pass through the door to arrive at the Worg Pens. Descend the stairs on the right side, where you’ll find goblin children surrounding a caged bear.

This bear is none other than Halsin, who transformed into this form to escape his goblin captors. Engage with the woman overseeing the children, and you’ll be presented with several options:

Force them to release the bear using an intimidation check. Allow them to continue torturing the bear. Engage in combat.

By freeing Halsin from the cage, you unlock further choices:

Attack the bear. Attack the goblins. Leave the bear for the goblins to deal with.

At this point, you must make a critical decision:

If you want Halsin as a future companion and wish to side with the Emerald Grove’s Druids, choose to attack the goblins. If you prefer aligning with the goblins and potentially attacking Emerald Grove, opt to kill Halsin. Alternatively, leave both parties to their fate and observe the outcome.

Withers’ Respec Services:

Once you’ve successfully recruited Withers, you can avail of his respec services. This allows you to reset your character’s abilities and skills or tinker with your party members’ capabilities. Withers’ presence proves invaluable, as it permits you to refine your strategies and tailor your characters to suit your evolving playstyle.

In conclusion, respeccing in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a pivotal feature that permits players to experiment with various character builds without the need to start afresh. Finding Withers and accessing his services early in the game ensures a smoother and more customized gameplay experience. So, embark on this quest, make your choices wisely, and unleash the full potential of your characters and companions. Happy adventuring!

