How To Get a Voided Check Online

Setting up a direct deposit for your paycheck can save you time and hassle. However, if you’re new to this process, it might seem overwhelming. Most employers will request a voided check along with a form to establish your direct deposit. A voided check contains all the necessary details your employer requires to ensure your salary lands in your account. If you don’t have checks, don’t worry – you can order them online.

Understanding the Voided Check

A voided check is a check with the word “VOID” written across it. This simple act renders it unusable for making payments. The term “VOID” is usually boldly written to prevent confusion with actual cash. The reason for voiding a check is to safeguard it from potential misuse, especially by thieves who could alter the check and take a considerable amount of money. A voided check comes in handy for electronic payments because it carries vital information like your routing number, account number, and check number.

Voiding a Check Online

Voiding a check online is an uncomplicated process. You can use accounting software like QuickBooks or similar programs. In QuickBooks, find the payment under “Expense Transactions,” then click on “Void.” Different accounting software will have similar steps, and you can always refer to the Help menu for detailed instructions.

For those who prefer a direct method, most banks provide an option to request a voided check through their website or mobile app. Some banks even allow you to print a voided check directly from their site. This streamlined approach saves you a trip to the bank.

Writing a Voided Check: Simple Guidelines

It’s essential to exercise caution when handling checks. Never give a blank check to anyone, especially strangers, as it can be filled out for unauthorized withdrawals. Think of checks as cash – this mindset is crucial. Employers request a voided check to ensure secure direct deposits, not a blank one.

To void a check for direct deposit:

Write “VOID” in large letters across the entire check. Alternatively, write “VOID” in the following sections: Date line

Payee line

Amount box

Amount line

Signature line

Use a permanent black or blue pen for voiding. After voiding, record the check number in your checkbook. This step helps you remember the voided check and prevents confusion with pending transactions. If the voided check number appears in your account, contact your bank immediately. For those using duplicate checks, ensure the “VOID” marks are visible on the duplicate as well.

Obtaining a Voided Check for Direct Deposit

Don’t worry if you don’t possess paper checks; you can still benefit from direct deposit:

Visit your bank and request a teller to print a voided check for you. Inquire whether your bank offers instructions for direct deposit setup.

If your employer prefers a form instead of a voided check, you’ll need specific bank information to complete it accurately. Gather the following details:

Your routing number: Unique to your bank. Your bank account number: Unique to your account. Bank name: Headquarters’ name, not your local branch. Bank’s city and state: Location of the bank’s headquarters.

You can locate this information online, on bank statements, on your checks (if available), or by asking a teller directly.

Streamline Your Pay with Direct Deposit

In conclusion, the process of obtaining a voided check for direct deposit is straightforward. It involves ensuring the check’s security, voiding it correctly, and providing accurate bank information if a form is required. Whether you’re using accounting software or your bank’s online services, the steps are designed to simplify the process and enhance the security of your financial transactions. Say goodbye to the hassle of paper checks and enjoy the convenience of direct deposits!

