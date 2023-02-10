How to Get All 3 Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy, the highly anticipated open-world action RPG, offers players a unique gaming experience as they navigate the world of magic and adventure within the wizarding world. As a player, you will have the opportunity to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, cast spells, and complete quests. One of the most intriguing aspects of the game is the opportunity to add the three unforgivable curses to your spell repertoire. However, getting your hands on these notorious curses is not an easy task and will require a significant amount of playtime. In this article, we will discuss how to obtain all three unforgivable curses in Hogwarts Legacy.

The Unforgivable Curses, Crucio, Imperio, and Avada Kedavra, are obtained by completing Sebastian Sallow’s series of quests. Sebastian Sallow is a Slytherin companion that players can befriend in the game and comes with his own set of side quests and rewards. These quests are marked on the map and in the field guide, making them difficult to miss. By completing these quests, players will learn the three unforgivable curses and have the ability to use them against their enemies.

Crucio, the Torture Curse, will torment your opponents and cause them immense pain. Imperio, the Imperius Curse, allows players to temporarily control their victim’s actions, causing them to fight against their allies and cause chaos. Avada Kedavra, the Killing Curse, is particularly challenging to get but will be available later in the game. The spell is extremely useful, as the developers did not weaken it for balance purposes. With a single blast of Avada Kedavra, even the toughest trolls in the game can be killed instantly. The spell is particularly useful in boss fights, as it can quickly end the fight in a matter of seconds.

To get all three Unforgivable Curses, players will need to complete Sebastian Sallow’s series of quests. The quests are clearly marked on the map and in the Field Guide, making it easy to track and complete them. It is important to note that some of these quests may be difficult and will require players to have a certain level of skill and mastery of spells.

The first unforgivable spell that players will have the opportunity to learn is Crucio. The quest to learn this curse will be the easiest of the three and will not require much effort on the player’s part. The objective of the quest will be to collect ingredients for Sebastian, and once completed, players will learn the Crucio curse.

The second curse, Imperio, is a bit more challenging to learn. The quest to learn Imperio will require players to navigate through dangerous territories and face off against powerful enemies. Players will need to have a good understanding of their spells and a strong mastery of combat in order to complete the quest. Once completed, players will learn the Imperio curse.

The final and most challenging unforgivable curse to obtain is Avada Kedavra. The quest to learn this curse will be the most difficult of all three and will require players to have a high level of skill and mastery of spells. The objective of the quest will be to navigate through a dangerous area, defeat powerful enemies, and collect a rare ingredient for Sebastian. Once completed, players will learn the Avada Kedavra curse.

In conclusion, the Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy offer players a unique and exciting experience. They bring a new level of challenge and excitement to the game and offer players a chance to take their skills to the next level. However, obtaining all three unforgivable curses will require a significant amount of time and commitment.