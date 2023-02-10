Hogwarts Legacy is a video game that transports players to the magical world of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. One of the key elements of the game is the lock-picking system, which allows players to access new areas and valuable loot. To do this, players must learn the spell Alohomora, one of the many spells in the Harry Potter universe. In this article, we will explore how to pick locks in Hogwarts Legacy by using Alohomora and Demiguise statues.

The Alohomora spell is introduced to players early on in the game through the quest “The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament.” This quest is given by Gladwin Moon, the caretaker of Hogwarts School, and it teaches players how to use the spell to unlock doors. To pick locks in the game, players must complete a mini-game where they must manipulate two sticks to rotate the locking mechanism and find the correct spots that will make the gears rotate. This mini-game requires patience and a keen eye, as the correct spots are not always obvious.

Once players have learned the Alohomora spell, they will be able to access areas that were previously restricted. However, the spell is not very powerful in its base form, and players must upgrade it to unlock higher-level locks and access more valuable loot. To upgrade the Alohomora spell, players must collect demiguise statues that are scattered throughout the game world. The player character will make a comment when a statue is nearby, and players must wait until nighttime to claim them. Once players have collected enough statues, they can turn them over to Gladwin Moon to upgrade the spell.

Upgrading the Alohomora spell allows players to unlock Level 2 and Level 3 locks, which typically reward players with high-value loot. This could include rare items, powerful spells, and unique gear that cannot be found elsewhere in the game. By upgrading the spell, players can access new areas of the game and uncover hidden secrets, which can make their journey through the world of Hogwarts much more rewarding.

The Demiguise Statues are a key component of the lock-picking system in Hogwarts Legacy. These statues are collectibles that are scattered throughout the game world, and they offer players a way to upgrade their Alohomora spell. The process of collecting these statues can be time-consuming, as they are often hidden in obscure locations, but the reward is well worth it. By upgrading the spell, players can unlock higher-level locks and access valuable loot that would otherwise be unavailable to them.

In conclusion, the Alohomora spell is a crucial aspect of the Hogwarts Legacy game, and players must progress through the main story to obtain it. The lock-picking mini-game can be challenging, but with practice, players can master it and access previously restricted areas of the game. By collecting demiguise statues, players can upgrade their Alohomora spell and unlock higher-level locks, which can reward them with valuable loot and hidden secrets. Whether players are looking to progress through the main story or simply explore the world of Hogwarts, mastering the Alohomora spell is an essential part of their journey.